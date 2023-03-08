Shadow-Soft Achieves Record Revenues Driven by Kubernetes Deployments

Shadow-Soft, Kubernetes systems integrator, announces record revenues for 2022, driven by Kubernetes deployments in manufacturing, logistics, retail, finance.

Kubernetes can be hard, especially keeping up with the demands of the business. Our frameworks helped clients design, deploy, and deliver future capabilities without disrupting current operations.” — James Chinn, Shadow-soft CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow-Soft, a leading Kubernetes systems integrator and founder of Kubernetes Academy, is pleased to announce record revenues for 2022, driven by the successful deployment of Kubernetes with enterprise clients in high velocity industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, and finance.

"We are thrilled to have achieved such strong financial performance in 2022," said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft. "Our expertise in deploying Kubernetes with big data enterprise clients has increased our professional services 50%, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with companies up and down the supply chain."

Gartner predicts that 70% of organizations will automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications by 2023. As Murli Thirumale, VP and GM of Pure’s cloud-native business unit, recently explained, “We are definitely crossing the chasm of early innovator stage to early adopter stage. Now that products have become more stable, the technology is ready to enter the mid-market.”

Kubernetes platform providers, Red Hat and SUSE, reported benefits from accelerated Kubernetes adoption. Jim Kavanaugh, IBM CFO, told analysts during the IBM 2022 Fourth-Quarter Earnings that Red Hat OpenShift has grown double digits year over year, representing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. And SUSE is also seeing increased demand noting in its 2022 Q3 Statement that it is now developing a specialized Rancher platform salesforce.

"We see tremendous demand for Kubernetes in high velocity industries, where the ability to quickly and efficiently deploy and manage applications is critical to success," said Nick Marcarelli, Head of Consulting at Shadow-Soft. "Our team has a deep understanding of how to build and optimize Kubernetes environments where simplicity, speed, and scale help our clients drive immediate business results."

Looking ahead, Shadow-Soft is confident that its expertise in deploying Kubernetes will continue to drive growth and success in the years to come.

About Shadow-Soft:

Shadow-Soft is an award-winning Kubernetes systems integrator, specializing in helping organizations adopt and optimize the use of open source technologies. With a team of experienced, certified consultants, and proprietary Kubernetes methodologies, Shadow-Soft is the partner of choice for companies looking to leverage their legacy infrastructures and applications to Make Optimal Possible©.