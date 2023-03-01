Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,104 in the last 365 days.

AG Skrmetti Joins Amicus Brief Urging Sixth Circuit to Protect Religious Liberty Rights, Free Speech of Louisville Wedding Photographer

Nashville-Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a coalition of twenty states in filing an amicus brief before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit supporting the religious liberty and free speech of a Louisville wedding photographer. The photographer declined to take custom photographs at a same-sex wedding. 

The photographer has asked the Sixth Circuit to uphold a federal district judge’s ruling that protected her religious liberty and free speech rights by preventing Louisville from requiring the photographer to provide services at a same-sex wedding.

In the amicus brief, the coalition argues that in this case, Louisville’s public-accommodation ordinance violates the photographer’s rights under the Free Speech Clause and Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The coalition writes, “Both the Free Speech Clause and Kentucky’s RFRA apply. That means Louisville’s public-accommodation law must give way here. Louisville cannot force Nelson [the photographer] to take custom wedding photos for a same-sex wedding that send a message she disagrees with based on her religious beliefs.”

General Skrmetti joined the brief in partnership with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in filing the brief.

### 

#MA23-11:  AG Skrmetti Joins Amicus Brief Urging Sixth Circuit to Protect Religious Liberty Rights, Free Speech of Louisville Wedding Photographer

You just read:

AG Skrmetti Joins Amicus Brief Urging Sixth Circuit to Protect Religious Liberty Rights, Free Speech of Louisville Wedding Photographer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more