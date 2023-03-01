CloudRadial Announces New Integration with Gradient MSP's Synthesize Platform

The partnership will improve billing reconciliation for CloudRadial's MSP partners in over 20 countries.

CloudRadial is pleased to announce that their Client Services Automation (CSA) platform will now integrate with Gradient MSP's Synthesize platform, a strategic partnership that will improve billing reconciliation for CloudRadial partners around the globe.

The CloudRadial–Gradient MSP integration will enable MSPs to ensure their Microsoft 365 license counts are in agreement between Microsoft, CloudRadial, and their PSA.

"CloudRadial is thrilled to be partnering with Gradient to continue efforts to reduce MSP workload and improve efficiency through integrations and automations," said Jeff Farris, President and CEO at CloudRadial. "CloudRadial's Client Services Automation platform combined with Gradient's Synthesize platform means that partners and their clients and vendors always have the same information to build trust, collaboration, and ultimately more strategic relationships."

CloudRadial's CSA is designed to end the chaos of MSP client management through a centralized, white-labeled IT portal. The CSA platform helps MSPs manage clients at scale, build efficiency, and grow MSP revenues.

For MSPs struggling to reconcile M365 licenses, this integration eliminates tedious reconciliation tasks so MSPs can focus on scaling their business instead.

"Billing reconciliation can be a time- and labor-intensive activity for MSPs, and inaccuracy can mean MSPs are delivering services they are not being paid for," says Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. "The integration announced today will result in significant time and money savings for CloudRadial partners, allowing them to redeploy resources to grow their businesses."

Pricing:

To enable this integration, CloudRadial partners need to create a free Synthesize account. To leverage the full power of the Synthesize Billing module, upgrade to Billing Pro for the low cost of $149/month USD to access unlimited standard and premium integrations from a growing library of top vendors in the IT channel. app.usegradient.com/registration

Webinar

Join us on March 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT as we showcase the new CloudRadial integration with the Synthesize platform. See how quickly and easily you can get connected, synced, and on your way to time and money saved! Register here

About CloudRadial

CloudRadial is the #1 Client Services Automation (CSA) platform for MSPs and Microsoft CSPs. CloudRadial lets these providers scale their client management efforts to sell more, work less and create happier clients. CloudRadial is led by a former public-company CEO with over 30 years of experience in the software industry and already has in place a solid and experienced management team. For more information visit cloudradial.com

About Gradient MSP

Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. meetgradient.com

