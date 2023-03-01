Moog Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Moog Inc. MOG has announced several executive leadership changes that are effective immediately. These changes were announced in a filing with the SEC on February 9, 2023.

The Board of Directors has elected Mark Trabert as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously Mr. Trabert served as Vice President and President, Aircraft. He replaces Pat Roche who became the Company's Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023.

Maureen Athoe, Vice President and President, Space and Defense is retiring after a 39-year career with the company. Ms. Athoe will support a smooth transition over the next few months.

Coinciding with these changes, Moog's Board of Directors elected the following new corporate officers of the company:

Joseph Alfieri was elected Vice President and President, Space and Defense, succeeding Ms. Athoe. Mr. Alfieri was previously the Group Vice President and General Manager of the Company's mobile machinery business.

Mark Graczyk was elected Vice President and President, Military Aircraft. Mr. Graczyk was previously the Group Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Aircraft Controls.

Michael Schaff was elected Vice President and President, Commercial Aircraft. Mr. Schaff was previously the Group Vice President and General Manager of the Commercial Aircraft sector.

Regarding these leadership changes, Mr. Roche said, "First and foremost, I want to congratulate Maureen on her retirement and thank her for 39 years of dedicated commitment to Moog. She will certainly be missed. I am excited for the future of our company, given the strength of these leadership appointments."

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

