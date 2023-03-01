FCP Barns Launches "Design-A-Barn", The First 3D Barn Visual Planner That Can Customize Interior Spaces

FCP Barns & Buildings introduces their revolutionary Design-A-Barn planner, the first 3D barn visualizer that allows you to customize the inner floor plan including horse stalls, tack rooms, and other spaces,

WILDOMAR, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FCP Barns & Buildings, a leading provider of modular, pre-engineered horse barns and equestrian facilities, announces the launch of their proprietary Design-A-Barn, the first online 3D visual planning tool that not only designs the outside of the barn, but also interior spaces including horse stalls, tack rooms, office, and other rooms.

While 3D visualizers exist in the housing market, there are not any 3D visualizers that allow you to customize the inner space of a horse barn. FCP's Design-A-Barn is a revolutionary new online 3D visualizer created specifically for the equestrian and agriculture industry. Design-A-Barn can customize three of the industry's most popular barn styles; Raised Center Aisle (RCA), Gable, and Shedrow barn.

The ability to design the interior of a barn was the innovative vision of FCP. By default, each interior unit starts as a horse stall. Design-A-Barn provides many customization options like different stall front design for example. In addition, Design-A-Barn can change any unit to an office, tack room, feed/storage room or an open space. Menu options for these units also provide further customization. Design-A-Barn has three view options, exterior with roof, without roof, and floor plan view that give users different ways to visualize the barn design.

"We wanted to provide the equestrian industry a 3D barn design tool that could actually customize the inner floor plan spaces," said Cheryl Spangler, FCP Barns & Buildings Sales Manager. "FCP's Design-A-Barn 3d visual planner not only lets you design the exterior, but also the interior spaces and lets you visualize what it will look like. This will be a real time saver for clients and dealers alike. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Design-A-Barn is worth tenfold. Design-A-Barn is a game changer for barn designing, and we're very excited to launch it to the public."

Since 1982, the FCP brand has continually set the standards for providing the finest US-quality manufactured barns and buildings. By being an innovator in design, technology, workmanship, execution, and professional support, FCP has built its reputation as America's "Best-Built" barns and buildings. Learn more at https://fcpbarns.com/design-a-barn-online/

