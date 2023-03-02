Unobstructed View in association with Utopia Distribution releases Rowdy - a documentary about NASCAR star Kyle Busch
Directors Richard Valenzuela and JJ Terry dig deep into the life and circle of the most polarizing driver of the contemporary NASCAR series.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a doubly big week for Kyle Busch whose move to Richard Childress Racing immediate dividends as he drove the No. 8 Chevrolet to victory Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. On top of that excitement Unobstructed View, in association with Utopia Distribution, is releasing Rowdy, the new documentary on Busch on DVD and Blu-ray through retail, Amazon and the Unobstructed View site.
Directors Richard Valenzuela and JJ Terry dig deep into the life and circle of the ninth all-time ranked winner in NASCAR history who remains the most polarizing driver of the contemporary NASCAR series.
In spite of or, because of Busch’s unmatched drive to win at any cost, the doc follows the former star of the Joe Gibbs team as he confronts his physical limits when he sustains what could be a career ending wreck in 2015 The film was produced by Chance Wright, the owner of Wright Productions, along with Venture 10 Studio Group, in collaboration with NASCAR Productions. Starring Busch, the film gives an inside look at Busch, both on and off the track. The film includes interviews and commentary from high-profile NASCAR names such as Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rick Hendrick, Joe Gibbs (Kyle Busch's team owner), Kurt Busch (Busch's older brother who also races in NASCAR), Samantha Busch (Busch's wife), along with others.
Says the Racing Experts review by Jonathan Fjled and Dominic Aragon, “NASCAR fans will want to check out the tell-all, peek-behind-the-curtain look at Kyle Busch’s life.” The 101 minute doc is specially priced at $17.49 on unobstructedview.com.
