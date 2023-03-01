State Agricultural Officials Announce Winners of 2019 Massachusetts Tomato Contest 

BOSTON — Massachusetts environmental officials joined tomato farmers from across the state today at the KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market for the Commonwealth’s 35th Annual Tomato Contest. Designed to increase awareness of locally grown produce, this year’s contest drew 82 entries from 18 farms across the state.

“The annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest is a highlight of the summer growing season and provides growers across the Commonwealth the opportunity to showcase the delicious tomato varieties grown in Massachusetts,” said Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux. “I encourage all residents to visit their local farmers’ market or farm stand to find local, high-quality tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables at their peak.”

All Massachusetts commercial tomato growers were eligible to submit their tomatoes, which were be judged on flavor, firmness/slicing quality, exterior color and shape. After the entries were judged by a panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts and state officials, MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux announced that the top prizes went to farmers from Holliston, Raynham, Sudbury and Pepperell.

In addition to the presentation of awards, today’s Tomato Contest included a Healthy Cooking Demonstration by UMass Extension and tomato tasting. The contest, which is designed to increase consumer’s awareness of local agriculture, is sponsored by the Department of Agricultural Resources (DAR), the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association and Mass Farmers’ Markets and is hosted by the Boston Public Market Association and the Trustees.

“At the Boston Public Market, we look forward to tomato season all year long and we're thrilled to work with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to host the Tomato Contest again this year,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. “Our mission is to support New England producers and provide fresh healthy food to consumers. We're honored to host the best of our state in this competition, as they showcase the fruits of their labor.”

“The KITCHEN at Boston Public Market is thrilled to host MDAR's Annual Tomato Contest, now in its 35th year,” said Cleo Bell, Education and Operations Manager at The KITCHEN. “As the chef-educator here at The KITCHEN, I enjoy teaching people how to cook with the incredible local tomatoes we have received this summer at Boston Public Market. As a judge, I am looking forward to tasting the best of what Massachusetts has to offer. Bring on the competition!”

Of the 7,241 farms in Massachusetts, 517 farms annually produce more than 7.3 million pounds of tomatoes on 569 acres with a value of approximately $13.6 million. Consumers can find farmers’ markets, farm stands and other opportunities to buy local produce here.

2019 Massachusetts Tomato Contest Winners:

Slicing Category

Scroll left Scroll right Place Farm Name Town Variety 1 MacArthur Farm Holliston Tomimaru Muchoo 2 Ward's Berry Farm Sharon BHN 964 3 MacArthur Farm Holliston Trust 4 Langwater Farm N. Easton BHN 589 5 Langwater Farm N. Easton BHN 1021 6 Verrill Farm Concord Big Beef 7 C & C Reading Farm West Bridgewater Big Beef 8 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Indigo Blue Beauty 9 Freedom Food Farm Raynham Geronimo 10 Bristol County Ag High School Dighton 4th of July

Cherry Category

Scroll left Scroll right Place Farm Name Town Variety 1 Freedom Food Farm Raynham Esteria 2 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Sungold 3 Freedom Food Farm Raynham Montesino 4 Langwater Farm N. Easton Sunsugar 5 Under the Sun N. Dighton Sungold 6 Bristol County Ag High School Dighton Black Cherry 7 Langwater Farm N. Easton Braveheart 8 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Lizzibelle 9 Ward's Berry Farm Sharon Rojita 10 Cape Abilities Farm Dennis Saduka

Heirloom Category

Scroll left Scroll right Place Farm Name Town Variety 1 Sienna Farms Sudbury Brandywine 2 Ward's Berry Farm Sharon Arkansas Traveler 3 Ward's Berry Farm Sharon Paul Robeson 4 MacArthur Farm Holliston Yellow Brandywine 5 Verrill Farm Concord Aussie 6 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Mortgage Lifter 7 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Marvel Stripe 8 Sienna Farms Sudbury Striped German 9 Revision Urban Farm Boston Cherokee Green 10 Langwater Farm N. Easton Cherokee Green

Heaviest Category

Scroll left Scroll right Place Farm Name Town Variety Weight 1 Kimball Fruit Farm Pepperell Aussie 2.126 2 Five College Farms Hadley Striped German 2.095 3 Ward's Berry Farm Sharon Striped German 2.070 4 Langwater Farm N. Easton Striped German 2.041 5 Hannan Agro Farms Beverly Yellow Brandywine 2.009 6 Rota Spring Farm Sterling Pineapple 2.008 7 C & C Reading Farm West Bridgewater Beef Master 1.157 8 Farmer Dave's Dracut Brandywine 1.132 9 Sienna Farms Sudbury Striped German 1.131 10 Freedom Food Farm Raynham Striped German 1.111 11 Revision Urban Farm Boston Brandywine 1.031

