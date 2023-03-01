Submit Release
State Agricultural Officials Announce Winners of 2019 Massachusetts Tomato Contest 

BOSTONMassachusetts environmental officials joined tomato farmers from across the state today at the KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market for the Commonwealth’s 35th Annual Tomato Contest. Designed to increase awareness of locally grown produce, this year’s contest drew 82 entries from 18 farms across the state.

“The annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest is a highlight of the summer growing season and provides growers across the Commonwealth the opportunity to showcase the delicious tomato varieties grown in Massachusetts,” said Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux. “I encourage all residents to visit their local farmers’ market or farm stand to find local, high-quality tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables at their peak.”

All Massachusetts commercial tomato growers were eligible to submit their tomatoes, which were be judged on flavor, firmness/slicing quality, exterior color and shape. After the entries were judged by a panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts and state officials, MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux announced that the top prizes went to farmers from Holliston, Raynham, Sudbury and Pepperell.

In addition to the presentation of awards, today’s Tomato Contest included a Healthy Cooking Demonstration by UMass Extension and tomato tasting. The contest, which is designed to increase consumer’s awareness of local agriculture, is sponsored by the Department of Agricultural Resources (DAR), the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association and Mass Farmers’ Markets and is hosted by the Boston Public Market Association and the Trustees.

“At the Boston Public Market, we look forward to tomato season all year long and we're thrilled to work with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to host the Tomato Contest again this year,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. “Our mission is to support New England producers and provide fresh healthy food to consumers. We're honored to host the best of our state in this competition, as they showcase the fruits of their labor.”

“The KITCHEN at Boston Public Market is thrilled to host MDAR's Annual Tomato Contest, now in its 35th year,” said Cleo Bell, Education and Operations Manager at The KITCHEN. “As the chef-educator here at The KITCHEN, I enjoy teaching people how to cook with the incredible local tomatoes we have received this summer at Boston Public Market.  As a judge, I am looking forward to tasting the best of what Massachusetts has to offer. Bring on the competition!”

Of the 7,241 farms in Massachusetts, 517 farms annually produce more than 7.3 million pounds of tomatoes on 569 acres with a value of approximately $13.6 million. Consumers can find farmers’ markets, farm stands and other opportunities to buy local produce here.

 

2019 Massachusetts Tomato Contest Winners:

 

Slicing Category

 

Place

Farm Name

Town

Variety

1

MacArthur Farm

Holliston

Tomimaru Muchoo

2

Ward's Berry Farm

Sharon

BHN 964

3

MacArthur Farm

Holliston

Trust

4

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

BHN 589

5

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

BHN 1021

6

Verrill Farm

Concord

Big Beef

7

C & C Reading Farm

West Bridgewater

Big Beef

8

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Indigo Blue Beauty

9

Freedom Food Farm

Raynham

Geronimo

10

Bristol County Ag High School

Dighton

4th of July

 

Cherry Category

 

Place

Farm Name

Town

Variety

1

Freedom Food Farm

Raynham

Esteria

2

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Sungold

3

Freedom Food Farm

Raynham

Montesino

4

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

Sunsugar

5

Under the Sun

N. Dighton

Sungold

6

Bristol County Ag High School

Dighton

Black Cherry

7

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

Braveheart

8

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Lizzibelle

9

Ward's Berry Farm

Sharon

Rojita

10

Cape Abilities Farm

Dennis

Saduka

 

Heirloom Category

 

Place

Farm Name

Town

Variety

1

Sienna Farms

Sudbury

Brandywine

2

Ward's Berry Farm

Sharon

Arkansas Traveler

3

Ward's Berry Farm

Sharon

Paul Robeson

4

MacArthur Farm

Holliston

Yellow Brandywine

5

Verrill Farm

Concord

Aussie

6

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Mortgage Lifter

7

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Marvel Stripe

8

Sienna Farms

Sudbury

Striped German

9

Revision Urban Farm

Boston

Cherokee Green

10

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

Cherokee Green

 

Heaviest Category

 

Place

Farm Name

Town

Variety

Weight

1

Kimball Fruit Farm

Pepperell

Aussie

2.126

2

Five College Farms

Hadley

Striped German

2.095

3

Ward's Berry Farm

Sharon

Striped German

2.070

4

Langwater Farm

N. Easton

Striped German

2.041

5

Hannan Agro Farms

Beverly

Yellow Brandywine

2.009

6

Rota Spring Farm

Sterling

Pineapple

2.008

7

C & C Reading Farm

West Bridgewater

Beef Master

1.157

8

Farmer Dave's

Dracut

Brandywine

1.132

9

Sienna Farms

Sudbury

Striped German

1.131

10

Freedom Food Farm

Raynham

Striped German

1.111

11

Revision Urban Farm

Boston

Brandywine

1.031

###

