McCarter Theater and Axiom REACH Announce “Night at the Theater” to Benefit Cancer Patients
Experience Wuthering Heights with a refreshing perspective this March – and fight cancer disparities alongside your community.
We are looking forward to a night that will not only draw one of the world’s most beloved stories in Wuthering Heights, but also support cancer patients with critical needs during treatment.”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Wuthering Heights with a refreshing perspective this March – and fight cancer disparities alongside your community.
— Hafiz Sikder
The Axiom REACH Foundation has partnered with the McCarter Theatre Center for a community event on March 9, 2023. Alongside the groundbreaking production, all proceeds will benefit cancer patients with rent, groceries, utilities, and more. The McCarter Theatre Center will host Emma Rice’s take on the classic novel, having recently completed tours in London and Brooklyn.
Theatre patrons will be greeted with an opening reception and interactive booths telling the stories of cancer patients and the impact of community. The event will ultimately support cancer patients with the exacerbated costs of care. REACH recently closed its seventh Cancer Patient Support cycle and will open an eighth cycle in March.
This is the first event of its kind at the McCarter Theatre, but not the Center’s first foray to supporting cancer patients. Piper Burrows, Director of Development, says that the theatre has made it a priority to uplift voices and experiences of the underserved. “McCarter is committed to making the performing arts accessible to a broad range of audiences. It is a pleasure to partner with REACH knowing that the organization is addressing a critical need in the community.”
Community Partnership is not new to the REACH Foundation, but is central to REACH’s patient-oriented ethos. Last year, REACH held its first 5k with all funds supporting a CPS cycle. The 2023 docket includes several 5ks and community events, including the McCarter Theatre Night. The goal of the event is to support cancer patients within REACH’s disruptive 1767 initiative, aiming to eliminate cancer disparities in the US.
Hafiz Sikder, Axiom’s Founder and Chairman of the REACH Foundation, described the event as an opportunity to both celebrate community and look forward. “The McCarter Theatre Center is one of our newest and most exciting partners. We are looking forward to a night that will not only draw one of the world’s most beloved stories in Wuthering Heights, but also support cancer patients with critical needs during treatment.”
Tickets and sponsorship are available now to the groundbreaking production of Wuthering Heights set to benefit cancer patients.
About the Show:
McCarter Theatre is thrilled to host the internationally-acclaimed UK production of Wuthering Heights by groundbreaking theatre-maker EMMA RICE and her celebrated theatre company Wise Children. Live music, dance, puppetry, and a dash of impish irreverence combine in an intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time. On the wild moors of Yorkshire, an orphaned Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights, where he finds a kindred spirit in Catherine. As they grow up together, a fierce love ignites between them—and when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed in an epic story of passion, revenge, and redemption.
About The Axiom REACH Foundation:
The Axiom REACH Foundation combats public health disparities by aiding underserved, under-resourced patients, families, and communities dealing with life-threatening diagnoses.
About the McCarter Theatre Center:
An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia – and on the campus of Princeton University – McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages that inspires conversations, connections and collaborations in our communities. We lead with our values of justice and joy, and we seek beauty in belonging. Celebrated for developing new work, McCarter received the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and it connects with the community year-round via various community reading event opportunities, digital programming, on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.
