Realtor180 Launches Weekly Show Connecting Agents to Top-Performing Industry Experts

Realtor180 announces launch of weekly show, dedicated to connecting real estate agents across the country to top-performing industry experts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realtor180 is thrilled to announce the launch of its weekly show, dedicated to connecting real estate agents across the country to top-performing industry experts. Each week, Realtor180 will feature insider secrets for succeeding on a massive scale, covering topics such as marketing ideas, business strategies, and inspiration to grow your business to the next level.In each episode, industry experts will share their experiences and knowledge on how to avoid pitfalls and challenges while providing actionable insights to agents of all experience levels. The show aims to bring the real estate community closer by fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and collaboration.The host of the show, Shawn Kunkler, is a renowned San Francisco Realtor and the founder of the Homeward Associates team at Compass. With years of experience in the industry, Shawn has been able to create a reputation as a top-performing agent in the Bay Area. He is excited to use his knowledge to help other agents reach their full potential."We are thrilled to launch Realtor180, a platform that provides a space for agents to connect and learn from each other," said Shawn Kunkler. "Our show is dedicated to providing valuable insights and strategies to help agents grow their business and succeed on a massive scale. We are excited to create a community that fosters collaboration and learning."To join Realtor180's exclusive agent-to-agent referral network, visit Realtor180.com website today. Don't forget to hit that subscribe button and tune in each week to turn your business around 180 degrees.Find Realtor180 wherever you listen to podcasts, including:

Realtor180 speaks with Leonard Steinberg, Chief Evangelist and Corporate Broker of Compass in New York City