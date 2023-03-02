Dolbey is the Market Leader for Computer-Assisted Coding for the Seventh Year in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2023, KLAS Research has named Dolbey’s Fusion CAC, computer-assisted medical coding software, as “Best in KLAS”. This marks seven years in a row that Dolbey and Fusion CAC have been ranked #1. This places Dolbey in an elite group of healthcare solution providers that have accomplished a market leader ranking, continuously, for seven years.
Adam Gale, Co-Founder and CEO of KLAS Research states, “The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”
Dolbey’s Fusion CAC utilizes advanced machine learning and AI to pre-code a patient chart with ICD-10-CM/PCS and CPT codes. This process provides the foundation for a series of middle revenue cycle functions inside a hospital or health system. Clinical documentation, medical coding and billing, as well as denial management, code auditing and autonomous coding are features within the Fusion CAC solution.
“This recognition is validation that our team puts the customer first, at all times in our organization”, says Dennis Kurlinski, Director of Business Solutions. “With this award, we celebrate every Dolbey team member as well as our customer partners.”
About Dolbey
Dolbey’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation which improve patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes CAC, CDI, speech recognition, dictation and transcription.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider’s voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at www.klasresearch.com
For further information, please contact:
Traci Miller, Marketing Director
