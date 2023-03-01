Aleutian Airways Announces Daily Service to King Salmon
Flights begin June 1, 2023ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways announced today that it will begin scheduled service to King Salmon, Alaska, from Anchorage, Thursday, June 1. The initial schedule will offer two daily roundtrip flights between the two airports.
Departure and arrival times are as follows:
• Depart Anchorage at 7:00 a.m.
• Arrive in King Salmon at 8:05 a.m.
• Depart King Salmon at 8:45 a.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 9:55 a.m.
• Depart Anchorage at 3:00 p.m.
• Arrive in King Salmon at 4:10 p.m.
• Depart King Salmon at 5:20 p.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available now on flyaleutian.com, online travel agency sites and through local travel agents.
“This is the next step of our growth plan for Alaska,” said Wayne Heller, President and CEO. “Thousands of travelers rely on air service to King Salmon for their summer travel plans and the busy fishing season. Aleutian has made a name for itself in providing safe and reliable air transportation with the highest levels of customer service to the Dutch Harbor community since launching last fall, and we look forward to bringing that same level of service to our guests traveling to and from King Salmon.”
Aleutian Airways also provides nonstop scheduled service to Dutch Harbor and charter flights to most major destinations throughout Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. Charter quotes can be requested at flyaleutian.com/charter.
###
About Aleutian Airways
Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community’s need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.
About Sterling Airways
Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com
Ashley Hammers
Aleutian Airways
+1 907-600-7071
ashley.hammers@flyaleutian.com