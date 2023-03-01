Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Ontario County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ONTARIO COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Ontario County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Friday, March 3 in Victor.

When: Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave, Victor

For more information, contact Trooper Daniel Irland at (585) 398-4150 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

