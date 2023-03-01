Senate Bill 453 Printer's Number 0378

PENNSYLVANIA, March 1 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sentence of total confinement; in licensing of drivers, further providing for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and for ignition interlock limited license; and, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for ignition interlock.