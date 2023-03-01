Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 0368

PENNSYLVANIA, March 1 - A Resolution urging the United States Department of Agriculture to include 2% and whole milk in the Nutrition Standards for the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs and as a Smart Snacks option and urging the United States Department of Health and Human Services to recommend to the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee to modify the milk standard to include 2% and whole milk.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.