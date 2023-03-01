Senate Bill 154 Printer's Number 0126

PENNSYLVANIA, March 1 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8654, carrying State Route 3035 over the Little Conemaugh River in East Taylor Township, Cambria County, as the East Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 43558, carrying U.S. Route 22 over a tributary of Hinckston Run in Jackson Township, Cambria County, as the Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Bridge; and designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 55994, carrying State Route 4002 over California Run in Cambria Township, Cambria County, as the Senior Chief Stanley "Stush" Kubat, Jr., Memorial Bridge.