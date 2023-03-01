Cinevo and the Film Production Industry in Arizona
MovieMaker Magazine interviews Cinevo about their business growth and how the new Arizona film production tax incentives will benefit the industry
If there was a level playing field, a lot of those projects that are currently in New Mexico would just be shot in Arizona.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MovieMaker Magazine, one of the worlds leading publications on the art and business of making movies, featured an interview with Jeff Becker, the founder and CEO of Cinevo Cinema Equipment Rentals, in its February 2023 issue.
— Jeff Becker
Since its inception in 1994, Cinevo has grown into one of the largest and most trusted cinema equipment rental companies in Arizona, serving productions in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and across the US. Cinevo offers a wide range of cameras, lenses, audio equipment, lighting kits, grip trucks, studio space, crew members, and production support.
Becker discussed both the entrepreneurial journey to how Cinevo grew to where it is today, and how the new Arizona movie production tax incentives will create more opportunities for his company and the film industry in Arizona. The incentives offer up to 20% refundable tax credits for qualified productions shooting in Arizona.
Becker said he believes that the incentives will attract significantly more filmmakers to shoot their projects in Arizona’s diverse locations and landscapes. He also said he plans to expand his inventory and staff to meet the increasing demand for his services.
