AG’s Office Investigating Shooting at NJ Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area

PEDRICKTOWN — The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the circumstances of the shooting of one male civilian today at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the presence of law enforcement at the New Jersey Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County, New Jersey.

The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

This review is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

The review is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

