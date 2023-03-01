EU-funded contest in Georgia launches film competition on road safety

The EU-funded project invites professional and amateur directors from Georgia to take part in a contest aiming to raise public awareness about the social consequences caused by road accidents. All Georgian residents over 18 years old are eligible to apply.

The EU Delegation to Georgia has said in a press release that the number of road accidents and fatalities remains unacceptably high in Georgia. The Delegation quotes the WHO Global Status Report, which states that in Georgia deaths caused by road accidents are the 6th leading cause of premature deaths for all age groups and the 1st leading cause of premature deaths for children and young adults aged 5-29 years.

The participants must submit a 5-minute documentary, fiction, animation, feature or mixed-media film in Georgian with English subtitles or in English with Georgian subtitles. The film shouldn’t be published on any platform.

The best film will receive a prize of €4,000, and the runner-up will receive €2,000.

The deadline for applications is 22 May.

The contest is organised by the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy of Poland within the EU-funded twinning project ‘Support in Establishment of Comprehensive Road Safety Database and Further Improvement of Road Safety Management in Georgia’ with a cooperation with Liberty Radio.

