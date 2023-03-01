EU invites Ukrainian entrepreneurs to gain business experience in other European countries

The European Commission launched the ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs – Ukraine’ call, with a budget of €3 million. The competition will allow new Ukrainian entrepreneurs to gain business experience in other European countries.

This project will be run as part of the already established Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme, which has offered over 22,000 entrepreneurs from around Europe the opportunity to share their entrepreneurial knowledge. The established EYE programme saw the highest numbers of Ukrainian entrepreneurs applying (154) and participating (79) in the programme during 2022.

The call will select organisations in Ukraine and the EU to recruit up to 430 new Ukrainian entrepreneurs and match them with host entrepreneurs in the EU. It will then provide them with financial support and contribute to their living and travel expenses.

The deadline for applications is 11 May.

The call is funded under the Single Market Programme and follows the recent agreement for Ukraine to join the Programme, signed by President von der Leyen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on 2 February 2023.

