Ultromics Announces New Chairman of The Board
Ultromics announces the appointment of John Russell as the new Executive Chairman.
Ultromics is in a position to make an enormous difference with EchoGo® Heart Failure by identifying patients early and enabling them to get the best new treatments available. ”OXFORD, UK, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultromics, a global pioneering health technology company focused on reducing the global burden of heart failure, has announced the appointment of John Russell as Executive Chairman.
— John Russell
John Russell is a well-respected leader in the medical device and diagnostic sectors of healthcare with over 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Ultromics, Russell served as the CEO and Board Member of Cardiva Medical, Inc. where he expanded the company's commercialization of its vascular closure devices and developed the first multi-vessel closure system for cardiac ablation procedures. Russell also served as CEO of Corventis, Inc., which pioneered the industry's first wearable and wireless cardiac monitoring patch. Earlier in his career, Russell played a key role in the development and commercial introduction of heart failure therapies and monitoring systems at Guidant and Boston Scientific.
Effective from 1st March, Russell succeeds Dr. Helen Routh who, for the past five years, has played a key role in the early growth of Ultromics from inception to Series B. Dr. Routh will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, providing valuable expertise to the company.
In his new role as Executive Chairman, John Russell will support the company's commercial scaling efforts and work closely with the Ultromics team to deliver on its mission of improving patient lives through earlier and more precise diagnosis of heart failure, a life-limiting condition that affects more than 64 million people worldwide. Russell's extensive experience in sales, marketing, business development, and research and development will be invaluable in driving the growth and success of Ultromics.
Ultromics CEO and Founder Ross Upton said: "I'm delighted to welcome John to our Board as Executive Chairman. His extensive experience in the MedTech and cardiovascular medical device industry will provide invaluable expertise in supporting our mission. As Ultromics continues to develop innovative technologies that utilize the power of AI to revolutionize diagnostic and treatment pathways for heart failure, John's unique perspective and strategic insights will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and success."
John Russell joins Ultromics following the company’s recent FDA clearance for its EchoGo® Heart Failure platform, which is the first AI platform to detect heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) by connecting echocardiography with artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that Ultromics has a crucial role to play in setting standards for achieving better outcomes and improving the lives of millions of people worldwide who suffer from this deadly form of heart failure.
“I am proud to be joining Ultromics at this important time in their history, as they begin commercialization of their breakthrough EchoGo® Heart Failure system for patients suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.” said John Russell. “HFpEF has long been one of the largest and most challenging cardiac conditions to diagnose and treat. With many promising new therapies recently approved or in pivotal trials, the timing is right for a similar breakthrough in diagnosing these patients. Ultromics is in a position to make an enormous difference with EchoGo® Heart Failure by identifying patients early and enabling them to get the best new treatments available.
With John Russell's leadership and expertise, Ultromics is well-positioned to advance its mission of using AI to redefine the diagnostic and treatment pathways for heart failure, and ultimately make a positive impact on patients' lives.
