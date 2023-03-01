WCEDC Announces Hire of New Executive Director, Christine Thomas
Thomas replaces Acting Executive Director Jim Berry, who submitted his resignation so he could rejoin the Commission’s Board of Directors as Board Secretary.
We are very fortunate to be able to find someone who not only has all the requisite skills for the position, but also already has great familiarity with the area.”MINEOLA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) announced today the hiring of Christine Thomas as its new Executive Director. Thomas joins the WCEDC from the Quitman Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Executive Director.
— Wood County Judge Kevin White
“We are very fortunate to be able to find someone who not only has all the requisite skills for the position, but also already has great familiarity with the area,” said Wood County Judge Kevin White. “Once we reviewed her credentials and had the opportunity to speak with her during the interview process, we knew we had the ideal person for the position of WCEDC Executive Director.”
Louisiana-born and Texas-raised, Thomas grew up in Smithson Valley, just north of San Antonio. She went on to study Business Administration at the Metropolitan State University of Denver before beginning her professional career as a payroll administrator and later a human resource consultant.
In 2021, Thomas was hired as the Executive Director of the Quitman Chamber of Commerce in Wood County. Among many other significant accomplishments, she is credited with helping to restore many relationships between Chamber members and the local community. Thomas said that experience prepared her for the new challenge.
“My experience at the Quitman Chamber, where I improved existing relationships and created new ones, gives me confidence that I can hit the ground running as the Executive Director of the WCEDC,” said Thomas. “We have a lot of momentum that we can build on for the betterment of Wood County residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Tom Keenan, Chairman of the WCEDC, noted that Thomas will have all the support she needs. “Christine will bring professionalism and ambition to the role,” said Keenan. “That will mesh well with a support team and existing leadership within the county, who are poised to help her achieve great things for Wood County.”
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
