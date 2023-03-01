Parallel Flight Advances International Expansion and Announces Key Appointment of Cathy Press
It’s my delight to be joining Parallel Flight and partnering with a team that has a core focus on cutting-edge technology, sustainability and public good”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a leader in autonomous heavy-lift drone technology, today announced the appointment of Cathy Press to lead its Canadian operations, based in Vancouver. This expansion marks Parallel Flight’s first presence in Canada, where it will strategically serve as a global anchor to help the organization supply and service advanced autonomous, heavy-lift, vertical flight systems to customers across several industries.
— Cathy Press, Regional Director Canada
Named as one of the 2019 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award, Cathy Press brings an impressive resume to lead Parallel Flight’s operations in Canada. As the first female Flight Instructor in Canada, Cathy holds nearly 40 years of executive aviation experience and has led Chinook Helicopters, an industry leader in training some of the best helicopter pilots, globally. As someone who began flying at the age of 11 and did her first solo flight at 16, Cathy has a long history of persevering toward big challenges and goals in her extraordinary aeronautical career. In her early career, Cathy was one of only six women in Canada licensed to fly helicopters, and flew charters in areas of electronic newsgathering, aerial survey, search and rescue, forestry and air taxi. Currently, Cathy is the only person in Canada to hold a ‘Transport Canada Pilot Examiner’ status in both airplanes and helicopters, giving her the ability to license new instructors and pilots. Her impressive list of aviation accolades continues to include The Bank of Montreal’s Innovation and Global Growth Award, Enterprising Women of the Year by Enterprising Magazine and Chinook Helicopters received the BC Aviation Council’s Back and Bevington Air Safety Award for the most significant contribution to air safety in British Columbia.
“UAV systems, such as the heavy lift long duration platform that PFT has under development, certainly have the potential to revolutionize the aviation industry. It’s my delight to be joining Parallel Flight and partnering with a team that has a core focus on cutting-edge technology, sustainability and public good”, says Cathy.
“Cathy’s unmatched experience in aviation and hands-on business approach is undoubtedly going to be a key asset as we continue to expand Parallel Flight’s footprint across the Canadian region”, adds Joshua Resnick, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. “We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed visionary to the Parallel Flight team and look forward to significant growth in Canada under Cathy’s leadership”.
Parallel Flight is well poised for explosive growth internationally. The company has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer in hover with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.
Sarah Abdi
Parallel Flight Technologies
sarah.abdi@parallelflight.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube