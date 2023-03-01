Submit Release
AGCO to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. The conference will include a fireside chat with Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President and GM Precision Ag and Digital, at 12:55 p.m. PST. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

