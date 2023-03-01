Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for March 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for March 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $3.715 per GJ to $2.222 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $2.673 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.45 per GJ for February and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption would be approximately $170 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the February rate of $3.715 per GJ to $2.222 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $2.673 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.450 per GJ for February and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 15 GJ of consumption would be approximately $154 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

