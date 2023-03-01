Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. VEGI VGGIF (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is providing an update on Boosh sales activity as well as a list of the top selling retailers where Beanfields chips are currently available in the USA and Canada.

Beanfields Chips

CEO Connie Marples states, "As we continue to scale production to meet our consistent purchase orders of approx. $800K a month the following stores are the top retailers carrying Beanfields Chips. Once we are able to meet that production level we have numerous more retailers waiting for product and expect to be able to cross the $1M monthly sales mark in the coming months."

Beanfields Top US Accounts

Whole Foods

Sprouts

Albertson's

Safeway

Raleys

Amazon

Mom's Organic

Hy-Vee

Beanfields Top Canadian Accounts

Whole Foods

Sobeys

Pattison Group (Choice's, Nester's, Buy-Low, Nature's Fare)

Loblaws

Boosh Update

Although the primary focus is on Beanfields and the company's cashflow is dedicated to increasing production of the Bean Chip line, Boosh continues its organic growth with new accounts and market penetration:

Nature's Fare Stores throughout BC and Kootenay Co-Op now carry the Amuse boosh line of plant based cheese and végé pâté.

UNFI had a 74% increase in sales of Boosh products vs 2021 ($196,226 vs $342,294)

Whole Foods had a 124% increase in sales ($19 0978 in 2021 vs $44 864 in 2022)

New Independent stores include: Foxy Market, Mother Natures, Veganist Chilliwack, Lifestyles Market and new Thrifty Foods locations, Pomme Markets, Jarry's Market, Morchella Market & Café, Welk's, 7 more Nutter's locations, 7 Country Grocer locations , Spud/ Blush Lane, plus many more small independents.

Marples continues, "Once Beanfields is fully capitalized the company expects to be able to increase production levels of Boosh products to meet new retail opportunities that have been presented through our broker but require upfront capital to execute."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

