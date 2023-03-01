DentalMaster Introduces Revolutionary Cloud-Based 3D Interactive Technology for Patient Treatment Planning and Education

DentalMaster, a leading provider of dental solutions, announces the launch of its new 3D Interactive technology

KNOKKE, BELGIUM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DentalMaster, a leading provider of dental solutions, announces the launch of its new cloud-based 3D Interactive technology for patient treatment planning and education. This innovative technology will revolutionize the way dental professionals approach patient education and case acceptance.

Gone are the days of relying on 3D animation video clips to explain complex dental procedures to patients. With DentalMaster's 3D Interactive technology, patients can now experience an immersive, hands-on approach to their treatment planning. This technology offers a more realistic and engaging experience for patients, allowing them to better understand their dental conditions and treatment options.

Not only does this technology improve patient engagement, but it also enhances medico-legal documentation. With the ability to create detailed and accurate 3D models of a patient's mouth, dental professionals can now provide evidence-based treatment plans and document their work more effectively. This helps to reduce the risk of medico-legal issues and ensures that patients receive the best possible care.

"We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge technology to the dental industry," said the CEO of DentalMaster. "Our goal is to provide dental professionals with the tools they need to deliver outstanding patient care and improve their practices. With the cloud-based 3D Interactive technology, accessible from most platforms, we are confident that dental professionals will be able to take their patient education and case acceptance to the next level without any hassle."

About DentalMaster:

DentalMaster is a leading provider of dental solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of dental professionals and their patients. With a commitment to innovation, DentalMaster provides a range of products and services designed to enhance the delivery of dental care and improve patient outcomes.

For more information about DentalMaster and its new 3D Interactive technology, visit https://dentalmaster.com.

Contact:

David, Marketing Manager

DentalMaster

David@identalmaster.com

+32 (0)25881911

Real 3D for partial and full edentulous