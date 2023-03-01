FWC invites public to Lake Apopka hydrilla management meeting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a public meeting on hydrilla management on Lake Apopka.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday March 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tanner Hall, 29 W Garden Ave in Winter Garden.

The goal of this meeting is to solicit public input on the management of hydrilla in the lake. Public input from the wide variety of user groups is important to create a balanced approach to managing aquatic plants in Lake Apopka.

Following the staff presentations, public interaction is encouraged, especially regarding the management level, types of aquatic vegetation and key areas of interest and concern. The FWC will consider all input when developing the Spring 2023 hydrilla management plan for Lake Apopka.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more details about the meeting, contact Robin Simoneaux at Robin.Simoneaux@MyFWC.com or Alex Dew at Alex.Dew@MyFWC.com.