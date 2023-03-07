Get More Equipment Rental Leads with Website Request Availability
PLAISTOW, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The website is driving constant rental sales leads!"
Meet Westville Grand Rental Station, a leading full-service rental store offering one-stop rental solutions.
Arthur Sickel from Westville Grand Rental Station, based in Plaistow, New Hampshire, wanted to expand his business reach by improving his website's functionality, visual appearance, Google search rankings, and content. Arthur and his team know potential customers will access their website from a smartphone after a Google search. They needed to present the best website they could to attract customers.
Consequently, one of their business objectives was to rank the website higher in local Google searches and convert more equipment rental leads.
Challenges With the Previous Westville Grand Rental Station Website
"Before having a website with New Media Retailer, we had the TV True-site. It just was not giving us enough for an online presence, but it was better than having nothing," says Arthur Sickel
They faced a challenge with their previous website: more online visibility. Their website needed more functionality and easier navigation. It was hard for customers to find and request equipment rentals. The website also needed a strategy for ranking higher in local Google searches.
A Fresh Layout to Ensure an Ideal Rental Experience
Following a discussion with New Media Retailer, Westville Grand Rental Station decided to enlist New Media Retailer to overhaul its website.
Westville Grand Rental Station's website now allows customers to request the products they want to rent.
It's also easy for the Westville Grand Rental Station to update the online catalogs regularly so customers can always access the latest rental equipment.
A Marketing Specialist also manages their new website. Their dedicated Marketing Specialist consistently works on the website's local Google rankings to improve its standing on search engine results and attract more site visitors. Moreover, Google search engine algorithms are likelier to favor sites with a design compatible with mobile devices.
Website Redesign Generates an Increase of Leads and Rentals
"Sales leads are huge from the website! In May 2022, we received 200 catalog requests, and 194 in June, which is our busy season for summer rentals. Most of the requests received through our website turned into actual rentals," Arthur Sickel says.
Easy Access, Smooth Transitioning, and Improving Overall User Experience
Westville Grand Rental Station needed an easy-to-access website for customers to see their available rental fleet directly from their mobile devices. New Media Retailer built a modern, up-to-date, and user-friendly website that has significantly increased its visibility and made it easy for potential customers to enquire about the various rental options.
Arthur says the most beneficial part of transitioning to the new website was the ease of use. Customers can easily view the breakdown of pricing and search for the rental items they are looking for without the hassle of calling the rental station on the phone.
"New Media Retailer is just awesome! They take out all of the leg work for our team to learn tech. It's like having a remote employee that helps us online."
Are you looking to build a website that attracts more rental leads?
New Media Retailer can assist whether you are in the market for a fresh new website, in need of a redesign, or looking to improve your site's SEO.
We are dedicated to your success!
Janet Thomas
New Media Retailer
jthomas@newmediaretailer.com