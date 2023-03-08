Welcome Spring with State Park Art

A new color or paint-by-number template is available for free download on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation website.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurture the artistic side, express creativity, and connect with nature with the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation (PPFF) paint or color-by-number templates.

The inspiration for March’s template is the arrival of spring.

Download and print the template on PPFF’s website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/recreation/paint-or-color-by-number/

PPFF’s volunteer artist, Melodie Shwarz-Higgins creates the templates based on photographs submitted in PPFF’s annual Thru the Seasons Photo Contest.

Noticing the daffodils starting to come, spring was on Melodie’s mind when she saw Charles Shutler’s beautiful photo of Sinnemahoning State Park.

The bright greens and cool blue sky made her think of spring and St. Patrick’s Day.

Each do-it-yourself template is appropriate for all skill levels and provides a unique opportunity for individuals and families to connect with one another and nature.

Melodie’s goal is to make nature accessible to everyone through art.

“The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation appreciates the work of Melodie to inspire the exploration of the reciprocal relationship between nature and art. These fun pieces are sure to inspire you to pick up a brush and to go outside,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President.

