Joint Investigation into White Pine Overdose Death Results in Indictment, Arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the White Pine Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Florida man on a murder charge in connection to the overdose death of his son.

In September 2021, TBI special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division joined investigators with the White Pine Police Department in investigating the death of Jason Imler (DOB: 4/6/82) after he was found deceased at a residence in the 1000 block of Rosella Drive in White Pine. His cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Jason Imler’s father, Jeffrey Imler (DOB: 7/12/59), was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs to him.

In January, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jeffrey Imler with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl. He was located and arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on January 17th. This week, after waiving extradition, he was transported back to Tennessee and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.