Magical Moments Within Reach with Author Myrna Doreen White’s New Audiobook “Marbles: Eye of the Tiger”
Tapping on the mystery of marble, this audiobook transports its readers to a world where the impossible becomes possible.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealing with change can be scary. It is filled with uncertainties and learning to cope can take some time. This is particularly true for Kyle, his cat, and his mother. With their decision to move from San Francisco to India, many changes unfold in both of their lives. It takes a mysterious marble to transform this scary change into something more adventurous, fun, and magical.
Author Myrna Doreen White’s new audiobook “Marbles: Eye of the Tiger” captures young readers’ sense of adventure by creating a world of exploration in Kyle’s new city. Along with Kyle’s newfound friends, he goes on an exciting quest, finding a jungle where animals could talk, discovering the power of friendship and the essence of family, as well as finally accepting the changes in his life.
This audiobook is best for everyone, especially for readers ages nine through thirteen. With its upbeat narration and engaging storyline, this audiobook definitely can’t be missed! It weaves a beautiful lesson from Author White that we are all beautiful, and amidst the challenges we face, we are all worthy of kindness.
Aqua Notes Media endorses this project to the foundation of the blind. They recommend getting a copy of the book in audiobook format, so readers with various disabilities may enjoy this tale worth sharing.
About the Author
Author Myrna Doreen White is a nurse and healer whose gift of listening has brought her closer to her passion for mental health. She has a natural knack for empathy and enjoys discovering people’s life stories. She is now retired and enjoys being with her children and grandchildren, where their imagination brings her energy and inspiration. She enjoys gardening, watercolors, and photography and loves being surrounded by family and friends.
“ Marbles: Eye of the Tiger” by Myrna Doreen
Audiobook | B08BPKVBMJ
Paperback | B07R7B4SDD
Kindle | B07R7B4SDD
“Marbles: Eye of the Tiger” audiobook can be found and accessed at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Marbles-Eye-of-the-Tiger/dp/B08BPKVBMJ/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
