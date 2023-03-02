Introduce Kids to Engineering, Medicine, and Botany with New Spanish-Language Books in the Science Wide Open Series
The Spanish editions of Women in Engineering, Women in Medicine, and Women in Botany will be available March 7, 2023
Three Award-Winning Elementary STEM Books Celebrating Diverse Women Scientists Are Now Available in Spanish!
I learn something new every time I read a book in the Science Wide Open series. I recommend them for all the curious kids in your life!”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do the Brooklyn Bridge, a cure for malaria, and blueberries have in common? They’re all made possible because of amazing women scientists!
Science Naturally is excited to announce the Spanish-language release of the three newest books in the Science Wide Open series: Las mujeres en la ingeniería, , Las mujeres en la medicina, and Las mujeres en la botánica. In these books, discover scientists who have often gone unrecognized, such as Emily Warren Roebling, who was a chief engineer building the Brooklyn Bridge; Tu YouYou, who found a cure for malaria; and Elizabeth Coleman White, who grew the first commercial blueberries.
The Science Wide Open series is written for children ages 7–10, but it’s enjoyed by parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists alike. All books in the series have been fully funded through highly successful Kickstarter campaigns, bringing in over 3,600 backers through two campaigns. The backers’ support demonstrates the high demand for accessible and inspiring elementary STEM books.
Las mujeres en la ingeniería (Women in Engineering) teaches readers about the field alongside women who used creative problem solving to improve and connect the world. This story of invention and discovery is a fun way to show kids that engineering can help bring their imaginations to life.
In Las mujeres en la medicina (Women in Medicine), readers explore the women throughout history who have used their skills and observations to advance the field of healthcare. Their achievements, including a cure for malaria and a lifesaving heart surgery, will show young scientists the incredible power of curiosity and caring.
Las mujeres en la botánica (Women in Botany) takes young readers on a trek into the dazzling world of plants to see how expert women across the globe have used tiny seeds to do huge things. Learning about plants and the many surprising ways they can help our communities will inspire young readers to find out how their own big ideas can blossom.
All three books have been peer reviewed by a team of scientists, science educators, and parents to create scientifically-accurate books that present concepts in engineering, medicine, and botany, while introducing elementary school children to female scientists who have made pioneering breakthroughs in these fields.
Concepts covered include the blood cells, preventative healthcare, radio signals, space expeditions, agriculture, medicinal plants, and more!
“I learn something new every time I read a book in the Science Wide Open series,” says Cameron Ogg, Ph.D., from the Department of Developmental Neurobiology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. “I recommend them for all the curious kids in your life!”
These three new books join the existing Spanish-language Science Wide Open titles, Las mujeres en la biología (Women in Biology), Las mujeres en la química (Women in Chemistry), and Las mujeres en la física (Women in Physics), also available in both English and Spanish.
Creating educational materials that inspire children to learn more about STEM topics is a large part of Science Naturally’s mission. Each book in the Science Wide Open series has a companion Teacher’s Guide, available for free download. Complete with hands-on activities, discussion questions, and supplemental information, the Guides are an invaluable resource for parents, librarians, and educators.
In addition, the Science Wide Open series has two companion coloring books. The Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book features art from the first three books in the series, and the More Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book is full of illustrations from books four through six. The coloring books and Teacher’s Guides are currently only available in English.
Author Mary Wissinger wrote the Science Wide Open series and the My First Science Textbook series. A former teacher, she lives with her family in St. Louis, MO. More information about her can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. She is the illustrator of the entire Science Wide Open series. A talented artist and storyteller, Danielle lives in São Paulo, Brazil. More information on her can be found at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Las mujeres en la ingeniería
Ages 7-10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Paperback: 978-1-938492-95-2
eBook: 978-1-938492-98-3
Las mujeres en la medicina
Ages 7-10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Paperback: 978-1-938492-96-9
eBook: 978-1-938492-99-0
Las mujeres en la botánica
Ages 7-10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Paperback: 978-1-938492-97-6
eBook: 978-1-958629-00-0
