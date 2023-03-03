EDRM Announces New Global Advisory Council for 2023-2024

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Image: Kaylee Walstad, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its Global Advisory Council 2023-2024. Robert Keeling, partner at Sidley Austin LLP, is the inaugural chair of the council.

“I am very proud to continue to be a part of the evolution of the EDRM Advisory Council,” says Keeling. “The new members are e-discovery leaders from all facets of the legal professions. With these additions, the EDRM Advisory Council consists of an incredibly diverse range of thought leaders in e-discovery.”

Craig Ball, president of Craig D. Ball, P.C., serves as general counsel, and David Cohen, partner, Reed Smith LLP, serves as chair of the project trustees.

“We are excited to add more expertise, geographic reach and a more robust plaintiff perspective to our council,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Each one of our advisors brings a wealth of hard-won experience, collaboration and perspective.”

Please join us in welcoming the wise contributions of our new Advisory Council members. They are the asterisked (**) names in the following list of the full council (organizational affiliations listed for informational purposes and not as endorsements):

• Robert Keeling, partner, Sidley Austin, US (chair, Advisory Council)

• David R. Cohen, partner, Reed Smith, US (chair, project trustees)

• Craig D. Ball, president, Craig D. Ball, P.C., US (general counsel)

• David Greetham, founder and principal investigator, PC Forensics (executive advisor)

• Inés Rubio Alcalá-Galiano, senior director, technology, FTI Consulting, Ireland

• Doug Austin, founder, editor of eDiscovery Today, US

• Rebekah Bailey, partner at Nichols Kaster, PLLP, US

• Shannon Bales, legal ops manager, Munger, Tolles & Olson, US

• Ben Barnett, partner, Dechert, US

** Susan Bennett, founder and ceo, InfoGovANZ, Australia

** Jason R. Baron, Professor of the Practice, University of Maryland College of Information Studies, US

• Lea Bays, of counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, US

• Darius Bennett, project manager, digital support, Ricoh, US

• Cash Butler, founder, ClariLegal, US

• Ian Campbell, president/CEO, iCONECT, Canada

• Marnie Carter, head of eDiscovery, Starwood Property Trust, US

• Rishi Chhatwal, director, associate general counsel, information governance, US

• Suzanne H. Clark, of counsel, mass torts discovery counsel, Beasley Allen Law Firm, US

• Jennifer Coleman, shareholder, Hopkins & Carley, US

• Josh Copple, senior manager, technology practice, Axiom Law, US

• Brian Corbin, vice president of legal solutions and operational excellence, Quislex, Germany

• Chris Dale, founder, eDisclosure Information Project, UK

** Dr. Jack Dever, CEO, Lockhaven Solutions LLC, US

** James Álvaro Dever, Esq., Principal, Lockhaven Solutions LLC, US

• Patricia Diaz-Rodriguez, attorney/eDiscovery consultant/senior director, Ankura (US)

• TracyAnn Eggen, vice president, customer success and product transformation, LIGL, US

• Tara Emory, senior vice president, strategic operations and consulting, general counsel, Redgrave Data, US

• Aliya Fathima, senior forensics, KPMG, India

• Paula Fearon, head of project services, McCann FitzGerald, Ireland

• Demeka Fields, counsel-global sports marketing, data privacy for New Balance, US

• Hon. Judge James Francis IV (ret.), mediator, arbitrator, JAMS, US

• Tom Gelbmann, retired (EDRM co-founder), US

• Antonio Gesteira, senior managing director, FTI Consulting, Brazil

** Matthew Golab, Director Legal Informatics and R+D, Gilbert +Tobin (Australia)

• Sheila Grela, paralegal, Buchalter, US

** Hon. Paul W. Grimm (ret.),, David F. Levi Professor of the Practice of Law and Director of the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School, US

• Ilse Grobler, senior state advocate, National Prosecuting Authority, South Africa

• Dr. Maura R. Grossman, research professor, director of Women in Computer Science, University of Waterloo, and e-discovery lawyer, Canada

• Bill Hamilton, executive director, UF Law E-Discovery Project and ICAIR, US

** Monica Harris, Product Business Manager, Cellebrite, US

• Andrew Haslam, eDisclosure project manager, Squire Patton Boggs, UK

• Hon. Ron Hedges, principal, Ronald J. Hedges, LLC, federal magistrate, US NJ (ret.), US

** Bryant Isbell, Managing Director, Global eDiscovery & Data Advisory, Baker & McKenzie, LLP, UK

** Tristan Jenkinson, Head of Investigations, EMEA, OpenText, Ireland

• Hon. Judge Gary Jones, federal magistrate, US ND FL (ret.), US

• Doug Kaminski, chief revenue officer, Cobra Legal Solutions, US

• Dennis Kennedy, president and general counsel, Dennis Kennedy Advisory Services, LLC, US

• Jeannine Kenney, partner at Hausfeld LLP, US

• Pavan Kotha, eDiscovery lead, Clayton Utz, Australia

** Nate Latessa, Senior Vice President of Advisory Services, Innovative Driven, US

• Ralph Losey, attorney partner, Losey PLLC, US

• Eric Mandel, principal consultant, Innovative Driven, Inc., US

• Vikram Masson, VP of strategic accounts, UnitedLex, US

• Kelly McNabb, partner at law at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, US

• Rachi Messing, cofounder, Altorney, Israel

• Mark Michels, lecturer in law, Santa Clara University School of Law, US

** Hon. Kristen L. Mix, Magistrate Judge (D-Colorado), US

• Eloy Rizzo Neto, partner, Demarest Advogados, Brazil and Latin America

• Martin Nikel, senior vice president, cyber risk, Kroll, UK

• Will O’Brien, director cybersecurity and forensics, PwC Ireland

• Tom O’Connor, director, Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center, US

• Crystal O’Donnell, CEO, Heuristica Discovery Counsel, Canada

• Constantine Pappas, technology leader, US

• John J. Pappas, senior director, US

• Beth Patterson, founder/consultant, ESPConnect, Australia

• Hon. Judge Andrew Peck (ret.), senior counsel, DLA Piper, US

• Farrah Pepper, chief legal innovation counsel, Marsh & McLennan Companies, US

• Robin E. Perkins, partner and chair of e-discovery practice group, Kutak Rock, US

• Scott Petz, member, Dickinson Wright PLLC, US

• Dr. Antonio Pooe, partner and forensic leader, Deloitte Africa, South Africa

• Debbie Reynolds, CEO and chief data privacy officer, Debbie Reynolds Consulting, US

** Jennifer Roberts, VARP, CCEP, Paralegal, Clare Locke, US

• Jessica Robinson, CEO, PurePoint International, US

• Hon. Judge Xavier Rodriguez, US district judge, WD-TX, US

• Scott Schober, CEO, Berkeley Varitronics Systems, US

• Johannes Scholtes, chief strategy officer, ZyLAB, the Netherlands

• Jennifer Scullion, partner at Seeger Weiss LLP

• Oran Sears, senior director, engineering, Relativity, US

• Eric Sedwick, senior director, chief of staff, business integration and execution -law and policy, TIAA, US

• Judy Selby, partner, Kennedys, US

• George Socha, VP, brand awareness, Reveal-Brainspace, (EDRM co-founder), US

• Deborah Spellen, e-discovery project manager at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, US

• Bill Speros, principal, William Speros, US

** Charisma Starr, VP – Legal Discovery Technology Strategy & Innovation Program Manager, JP Morgan Chase & Co., US

** Don Swanson, Senior Consultant, Five Star Legal, US

• Caroline Sweeney, director of knowledge management and innovation, Dorsey & Whitney, US

** George Swoyer III, Esq. Litigation Consultant, International Litigation Services, US

• Amie Taal, consultant, Stratagem Tech Solutions Ltd., UK

• Cristin Traylor, senior product strategy manager, Relativity, US

• John Tredennick, founder and ceo, Merlin Search Technologies, US

• Martin Tully, partner, Redgrave LLC, US

• Tiana Van Dyk, director of client solutions, EPIQ, Canada

• Melinda Vaughn, associate director and marketing manager, Bolch Judicial Institute of Duke Law School, US

• Jason Velasco, CEO/partner, Kindato, US

• Phil Verdelho, senior IT, eDiscovery, operations and services director, US

** Hon. Ira Warshawsky, Of Counsel, Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, PC, (ret. Judge at NYS Supreme Court), US

• Jeffrey Wolff, director, legal services, IPRO, US

• Jay Yelton, of.counsel, Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP, US

• David Yerich, director of eDiscovery, UnitedHealth Group, US

EDRM thanks our emeritus council members who supported EDRM through the years:

• Avi Benayoun, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, US

• Cat Casey, chief growth officer, Reveal-Brainspace, US

• Brad Harris, VP of solutions, Zapproved, US

• Amy Juers, MBA, CEO, Edge Marketing, US

• Eric Lieber, former director of legal operations and litigation support, Toyota Motors, NA (US)

• Conor Looney, CEO, LDM Global, US

• Bob Lorum, CMO, Xact Data Discovery, US

• Tim Opsitnick, EVP and general counsel, TCDI, US

• Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, founder, The CJK Group and Saya University, US and Japan

• Shahaf Rozanski, head of private sector unit, Cellebrite, Israel

• Richard Spenner, SVP, head of legal and compliance operations, head of enterprise litigation at Lincoln Financial Group, US

You may view the global advisory council here: https://edrm.net/about-us/edrm-advisory-council/

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

