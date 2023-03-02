U.K. BASED BOXING BRAND BOXRAW & MGM TEAM FOR A KNOCKOUT CREED III COLLABORATION
The high-end gear & apparel brand continues its successful expansion with prominent placement in spring blockbusterCOVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOXRAW, the high-end boxing gear and lifestyle apparel brand founded by CEO Ben Amanna teams with MGM for a knockout collaboration with CREED III, the third installment in the successful franchise opening in theaters worldwide beginning March 3rd. As a prominent player in the boxing industry, Boxraw’s innovative product was perfect for industry credibility within Creed’s Universe and now comes to life in a collection to coincide with the movie, available today.
Based in Coventry, England, Ben Amanna founded Boxraw as a way to merge his passion for boxing with his business savvy, ultimately turning his favorite thing into his work. He set out on a mission to be the reason the world got into boxing. At a time when fitness and wellness are key to our day-to-day, this brand designs and innovates products that are built with purpose and innovation.
“I was thrilled to be on board for CREED III.” says Amanna, “The CREED brand is known for its love of the sport and how it shows the elements that go into training - mind, body and soul. This is all in the same lens we view the sport so to be in the same space with the same goal just made the most sense.”
As part of the integration, Boxraw released a limited-edition collection available now at www.boxraw.com. Items within the collection include pieces for men and women like the Creed Sanchez Windbreaker Jacket ($110 USD) and the Creed Wilde 2-in-1 Shorts ($80 USD). Additionally, boxing enthusiasts and athletes will have the chance to purchase the ultimate tools for the best in the league - two exclusive, innovative and first of its kind boxing gloves the ‘Gurõbu Training Gloves’ and ‘Kenka Fight Gloves.’ These gloves have several pending patents and are the pinnacle of innovation the sport has yet to see. The apparel line ranges from $60-$110 USD with the gloves starting at $500 USD.
ABOUT CREED III:
CREED III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut.
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.
The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.
ABOUT MGM:
Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network MGM+, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.
CREED III © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. CREED is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT BOXRAW
Founded by Ben Amanna in 2017, BOXRAW was built from the belief that boxing is more than just ‘the sport or practice of fighting with fists.’ It is a lifestyle, ‘the way in which a person lives.’ Today, the brand exists to pioneer the boxing lifestyle, enabling the spirit of boxing to live inside and outside the squared ring. Set on a mission to change the narrative of the sport, the vision is to be the reason why people get into boxing - one of discipline, mindfulness and love. Producing the finest sportswear, innovative gear and equipment, all Boxraw products have been designed and manufactured with intent. BOXRAW was named on the The (UK) Times 100 Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more and shop the collection at www.boxraw.com
