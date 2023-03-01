Former CMO of TokoCrypto Officially Joins Creo Engine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive news again rocked the Indonesian web3 industry. After successfully launching their first game entitled 'Evermore Knights' and generating tens of thousands of players in just 1-month, Indonesian platform and game company Creo Engine officially partnered with Former CMO of TokoCrypto, Nanda Ivens, to join the company.
The presence of Nanda Ivens, who now fills the position of Independent Commissioner at Creo Engine, is a concrete step aimed at supporting marketing, branding, and strengthening the company's business side on a macro basis. This was conveyed by the CEO of Creo Engine, Javier Tan, at the signing and inauguration of the collaboration with Nanda Ivens, which was held behind closed doors at the Intermark Indonesia Building, South Tangerang. Indonesian Web3 industry players with international standards. We welcome your presence here with great enthusiasm.”
As a former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Tokocrypto, Nanda Ivens has more than 20 years of experience in advertising, communications, and digital. Before joining Tokocrypto, Nanda served as director of Edelman Digital, CEO of XM Gravity, CEO of Asia Pacific from Mirum Agency, and Strategic Advisor at Telkomsel. Nanda graduated from Boston University (Boston University) in 1997.
Several programs by Nanda Ivens will soon be implemented internally and externally, including the potential for collaboration with various entities in the Indonesian web3 industry. As is well known, Nanda Ivens was one of the spearheads of TokoCrypto during his tenure and had many positive influences on his old company.
Creo Engine’s CMO, Gani Hartanto, who was also present at the closed event, said that Creo Engine would also present several cross-IP collaborations in 2023 and have been scheduled to be included in the company's roadmap in 2023.
The partnership between Creo Engine and Nanda Ivens is expected to bring more innovation and growth to the Indonesian web3 industry. With Nanda's extensive experience in marketing and digital communications, Creo Engine is looking to expand its reach and capture a larger market share.
In addition to its successful game launch, Creo Engine has been making waves in the industry with its unique approach to game development. They are one of the few companies in Indonesia that is fully focused on developing games on the blockchain, which is an emerging trend in the global gaming industry.
Blockchain technology allows for a more transparent and secure gaming experience, as players can verify their ownership of in-game assets, and transactions are recorded on a decentralized ledger. This allows players to trade and sell their in-game assets with other players, creating a new form of the digital economy.
The success of Creo Engine's first game, Evermore Knights, is a testament to the potential of the blockchain gaming industry in Indonesia. With the addition of Nanda Ivens to their team, Creo Engine is poised to become a major player in the web3 industry and drive innovation in the region.
About Creo Engine
Creo Engine is a size-fits-all gaming platform for all web3 applications and services. Creo Engine provides a blockchain gaming platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to integrate their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games. This vast hub of web3 games is called ‘CreoPlay.’
Integrated games can connect to other games below the platform through the Asset/NFT Interoperability feature. These NFTs have added utility, and added utility means added value. Ultimately, customers that buy the NFTs invest in multiple games in CreoPlay. These dynamics will create a win-win for users and developers.
Aside from CreoPlay, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer. The games are developed through an in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games.’ With more than 70 members, Nomina Games aims to provide the best gaming experience for its gamers worldwide.
Javier Tan
The presence of Nanda Ivens, who now fills the position of Independent Commissioner at Creo Engine, is a concrete step aimed at supporting marketing, branding, and strengthening the company's business side on a macro basis. This was conveyed by the CEO of Creo Engine, Javier Tan, at the signing and inauguration of the collaboration with Nanda Ivens, which was held behind closed doors at the Intermark Indonesia Building, South Tangerang. Indonesian Web3 industry players with international standards. We welcome your presence here with great enthusiasm.”
As a former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Tokocrypto, Nanda Ivens has more than 20 years of experience in advertising, communications, and digital. Before joining Tokocrypto, Nanda served as director of Edelman Digital, CEO of XM Gravity, CEO of Asia Pacific from Mirum Agency, and Strategic Advisor at Telkomsel. Nanda graduated from Boston University (Boston University) in 1997.
Several programs by Nanda Ivens will soon be implemented internally and externally, including the potential for collaboration with various entities in the Indonesian web3 industry. As is well known, Nanda Ivens was one of the spearheads of TokoCrypto during his tenure and had many positive influences on his old company.
Creo Engine’s CMO, Gani Hartanto, who was also present at the closed event, said that Creo Engine would also present several cross-IP collaborations in 2023 and have been scheduled to be included in the company's roadmap in 2023.
The partnership between Creo Engine and Nanda Ivens is expected to bring more innovation and growth to the Indonesian web3 industry. With Nanda's extensive experience in marketing and digital communications, Creo Engine is looking to expand its reach and capture a larger market share.
In addition to its successful game launch, Creo Engine has been making waves in the industry with its unique approach to game development. They are one of the few companies in Indonesia that is fully focused on developing games on the blockchain, which is an emerging trend in the global gaming industry.
Blockchain technology allows for a more transparent and secure gaming experience, as players can verify their ownership of in-game assets, and transactions are recorded on a decentralized ledger. This allows players to trade and sell their in-game assets with other players, creating a new form of the digital economy.
The success of Creo Engine's first game, Evermore Knights, is a testament to the potential of the blockchain gaming industry in Indonesia. With the addition of Nanda Ivens to their team, Creo Engine is poised to become a major player in the web3 industry and drive innovation in the region.
About Creo Engine
Creo Engine is a size-fits-all gaming platform for all web3 applications and services. Creo Engine provides a blockchain gaming platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to integrate their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games. This vast hub of web3 games is called ‘CreoPlay.’
Integrated games can connect to other games below the platform through the Asset/NFT Interoperability feature. These NFTs have added utility, and added utility means added value. Ultimately, customers that buy the NFTs invest in multiple games in CreoPlay. These dynamics will create a win-win for users and developers.
Aside from CreoPlay, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer. The games are developed through an in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games.’ With more than 70 members, Nomina Games aims to provide the best gaming experience for its gamers worldwide.
Javier Tan
Creo Engine
+ +62 811-6178-782
email us here