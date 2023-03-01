THE HUSL adds Grafh to roster of artists, plans NFT drops, Metaverse & Gaming experiences
THE HUSL, the premier marketplace for musicians to create authentic music NFTs, has officially announced a partnership with legendary recording artist, Grafh.
— Grafh
Grafh is one of the most innovative and creative artists of our time and his partnership with THE HUSL is sure to shake things up in the NFT space. Grafh is a talented rapper, artist, and creator from Queens, New York. He has been making waves in the music industry for years with his unique sound and fearless approach to art. Grafh is now ready to take his creativity to the metaverse and connect with fans in a new way.
Brian Hazan, CEO of THE HUSL, had this to say about Grafh's joining, "Grafh is an amazing creator, he has a unique perspective and a fearless approach to art that we admire at THE HUSL. We are thrilled to have him on board and can't wait to see what he will bring to the HUSLVERSE."
Grafh, who has been making waves in the music industry for years, is now ready to make his mark in the NFT space. "I chose THE HUSL because they are at the forefront of Web 3.0 and I wanted to be a part of something special," Grafh said. "I am excited to bring my music and my vision to the metaverse and to connect with fans in a new way."
This partnership is set to be a game-changer in the NFT world. Collectors of Grafh’s upcoming NFT featuring new music, will entitle owners to reward multipliers and prizes when played within THE HUSLVERSE or any of THE HUSL’s rhythm-based mobile games.
Creators can register with THE HUSL now to begin minting and selling their NFT collections. Fans can connect to the marketplace with their favorite Web 3.0 wallet to access original music and digital content from both recording legends and budding stars at www.thehusl.io.
ABOUT THE HUSL
THE HUSL, home of THE HUSLVERSE, is a decentralized Web 3.0 company and virtual Metaverse that is disrupting the world of music and entertainment. At THE HUSL, it’s our belief that NFTs represent the opportunity for CREATORS to engage directly with fans - in a bold new way that disinherits traditional middlemen and empowers COLLECTORS to OWN and PARTICIPATE in the music and moments that make HISTORY – in REAL TIME as it occurs. THE HUSL merges NFT music, immersive metaverse experiences, and addictive mobile gaming.
ABOUT GRAFH
Grafh, also known as the underground GOAT of penmanship, was being heralded as the “Black Eminem.” Although he remained independent, Grafh has had distribution deals with Sony, Rocafella Records, and Def Jam. He released a substantial collection of mixtapes and albums 'Pain Killers: Reloaded', 'The Oracle III', 'Good Energy'and his latest to date 'Stop Calling Art Content' executive produced by Griselda/Def Jams very own Benny The Butcher.
Support for Grafh and his music has been overwhelming – both among fans and within the music industry. His songs have been featured on HBO’s Entourage, Fox’s Meth and Red, BET’s Ultimate Hustler and in a number of video games, including EA Sport’s NFL Streets, Saint’s Row, and 25 to Life. Grafh has also been heavily supported by his peers, including Drake, Raekwon, Bun B, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka, and many others. Grafh was praised by Shia LaBeouf in a late-night TV interview with Carson Daly stating that he was “really, really, really good”
Grafh has stayed true to his fans while touring and releasing new music online where he applies an entertaining combination of sharp humor and brutal honesty to everyday life.
