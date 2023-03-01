U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Feb. 28

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Delaware v. Pennsylvania the court held that recommendations in the Special Master’s First Interim Report concluding that the escheatment of certain financial instruments relevant to this case should follow the Federal Disposition Act are adopted to the extent they are consistent with the Court’s opinion, and Delaware’s objections are overruled.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/145orig_kjfl.pdf

In Bittner v. United States the court held that the Bank Secrecy Act’s $10,000 maximum penalty for the nonwillful failure to file a compliant report accrues on a per-report, not a per-account, basis.