Extend IRS Business and Personal Tax Return Deadlines With ExpressExtension
Businesses and individual taxpayers have the option to request an extension of time to complete their tax returns
Our clients can file easily and accurately, with the help of our user-friendly process and excellent customer support team. We encourage businesses and taxpayers to get started now.”ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many IRS deadlines in the coming weeks for businesses and personal taxpayers to file income tax returns. Some of the most common filing deadlines include:
— Agie Sundaram, CEO
Deadline to file Partnership Form 1065 - March 15, 2023
Deadline to file S-corporation Form 1120-S - March 15, 2023
Deadline for filing C-corporation Form 1120 - April 18, 2023
Deadline for filing Form 1040 for individual taxpayers - April 18, 2023
Businesses and individual taxpayers have the option to request an extension of time to complete their tax returns, the extension is automatic, and the IRS doesn’t require any explanation or reasoning.
Businesses should file Form 7004, while individual taxpayers should use Form 4868 to request an extension. The extension must be requested on or before the original filing deadline of the tax return to ensure approval.
The e-filing deadline for certain information returns, such as Form 1099-MISC, ACA Form 1095-B/C, etc., is March 31, 2023. Businesses that need more time to file these forms must file extension Form 8809 on or before their original deadline. Approval of Form 8809 allows businesses an additional 30 days to complete and e-file their information returns.
ExpressExtension: Exclusive Features for Efficient Filing
ExpressExtension is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that supports the filing of tax extension Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, & 8809. It provides a simple and accurate solution for last-minute tax extension requests. Taxpayers and other required filers can complete and transmit their extension within minutes and receive instant updates from the IRS on the status of their forms.
ExpressExtension removes all the complexities involved in the filing by allowing clients to correct and retransmit rejected forms at no additional cost. Under the Express Guarantee, clients whose business tax extension form 7004, or individual tax extension form 4868 forms are rejected by the IRS as duplicate filings will receive their money back.
Tax professionals and CPAs who are filing a high volume of tax extensions on behalf of their clients can take advantage of time-saving features. Tax professionals can save money through volume-based pricing, upload information in bulk for all of their clients, and then easily track the status of each extension they file.
ExpressExtension also offers state tax extensions for business and personal tax returns. The application allows clients to easily fill out, download, and print copies of these forms.
They have a dedicated support team available via live chat, phone, and email to assist with the queries of clients.
To begin e-filing a tax extension for the 2022 tax year, create a free account at ExpressExtension.com.
When asked about the upcoming IRS deadlines, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressExtension, responded by stating, “ We are in the midst of tax season, and we offer the perfect solution for e-filing an extension with the IRS in minutes. Our clients can file easily and accurately, with the help of our user-friendly process and excellent customer support team. We encourage businesses and taxpayers to get started now.”
About ExpressExtension
ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.
About SPAN Enterprises
Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.
The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes ACAwise, TaxBandits, Tax990, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.
For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com.
Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@acawise.com.
Stephanie Glanville
SPAN Enterprises
+1 704-234-7120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other