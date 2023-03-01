TENNTS Adds Will Miloski to Advisory Board as Strategic Growth Advisor

Experienced Growth Marketer Boosts TENNTS’ Sustainable Growth and Long-Term Success

With Will on board, we'll work closely with him to implement a successful growth strategy that drives sustainable growth and enhance our position in the real estate industry.” — Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS, a real estate and hospitality technology brand for multi-family landlords and local businesses is pleased to announce Will Misloski as Board Advisor specializing in growth marketing. Will’s laser-focused marketing strategies build better customer retention. He has been instrumental in the development and launch of companies focusing on the consumer experience and is going to be fundamental in optimizing our customer advocacy. Miloski commented saying, “There is rapid innovation in proptech right now and TENNTS is at its forefront. TENNTS has created efficiency within the leasing marketplace that up until now has been essentially untouched. I am excited to take TENNTS to the next level.”

Will has a track record of working with companies to identify growth opportunities, optimize marketing channels, and improve operational efficiency. Through their work, he has helped companies to achieve significant growth and scale their operations.

Will is equipped with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University. His extensive background in applying the latest marketing techniques and technologies has led him to drive significant growth for companies like healthtech’s MedAvail, serving as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, he was SVP of Customer Marketing at GoDaddy and was responsible for the global marketing strategy that resulted in the reduction of customer churn.

Along with the success of GoDaddy, Will deployed his marketing skills at Raise, Nutrisystem, and Orbitz. As VP and General Manager at Orbitz, he was part of the team that created a world-class customer experience, cementing the grounds for the future acquisition of Orbitz Worldwide by Expedia.

As a growth marketing advisor, he will work closely with TENNTS’ leadership team to develop and implement a growth strategy that is tailored to the company’s unique goals and circumstances. This strategy may involve a range of tactics, such as expanding into new markets, optimizing sales and marketing channels, improving customer retention, or enhancing operational efficiency.

TENNTS is confident that its strong team of highly experienced professionals will pave the way for the future of proptech and deliver 21st-century smart living technology to properties across the globe. TENNTS CEO, Daniel Detoni highlighted “With the addition of Will, we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory and achieve our long-term goals. We look forward to working closely with Will to develop and implement a successful growth strategy that will drive sustainable growth and enhance our position in the real estate industry.”

About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company’s shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.

