Colorado State University Global Welcomes the Return of Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker as President

Aurora, Colo., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced former President Becky Takeda-Tinker will return to lead the campus she helped build into the nation's first fully online, accredited public university. Effective March 1, Dr. Takeda-Tinker will drive CSU Global's mission of advancing student academic and professional success through a strong partner network, innovation-minded staff and faculty operations, and learning solutions focused on industry and workforce success.

"Since the beginning, CSU Global has been a trailblazer in meeting the needs of nontraditional learners towards their personal and professional goals while facilitating industry and workforce success," said Dr. Takeda-Tinker. "I am honored to return to the university to continue energizing its mission of serving students where they live and work, and helping them advance their skills, abilities, and knowledge through industry-focused programs and dedicated faculty that work to prepare learners for in-demand jobs to facilitate organizational competitiveness."

Dr. Takeda-Tinker succeeds Pamela Toney, who served as president since Sept. 2020. The Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System thank Toney for her leadership and dedication to serving students for over a decade since joining the university in 2011.

As the first president and CEO of CSU Global, Dr. Takeda-Tinker brings not only a historical knowledge of high-quality online education, but also a deep commitment to serving nontraditional students toward industry and workforce success. During her time as president, Dr. Takeda-Tinker helped grow the university to achieve operational, organizational, and business success through human development, technological advancement, and data-driven analyses. Her work led to the graduation and degree completion of over 20,000 graduates in the university's first decade. Her focus on innovative problem-solving for students through inventive pathways such as alternative credit programs, organizational training, and non-degree-seeking programs for reskilling and upskilling suit her to solidify CSU Global as a leader in the future of education for nontraditional learners.

Most recently, Dr. Takeda-Tinker served as Chief Educational and Operations Innovation Officer for the CSU System, where she delivered innovative higher education and training programs to ensure workforce success. Previously, she served as Recovery Officer with Colorado's Departments of Labor & Employment and Higher Education, where she worked to invest post-pandemic federal and state funds for economic growth and recovery.

"In a highly competitive education marketplace, I look forward to leading CSU Global into the future as I champion return-on-investment for learner time and money, ensure strong and collaborative partnerships with employers and stakeholders, and help drive groundbreaking and cutting-edge practices among our staff and faculty in everything we do. That's where we're headed," said Dr. Takeda-Tinker.

Dr. Takeda-Tinker will serve as the university's new president for the immediate future.

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

Attachment

Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global jenna.tarleton@csuglobal.edu