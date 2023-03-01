Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,280 in the last 365 days.

Oceanco unveils Aeolus

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House, she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish – both in terms of technical capability as well as materials used onboard.

Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus reflects how we relax, connect and work in the modern world, seamlessly transitioning between destinations and modes of living. She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating just enough cabins for family and favored guests. The owner's private oasis, which delivers the best views in the house, is where she truly resonates with those onboard like no other; the purest of sanctuaries.

Her interior has a strong language of introducing fully sustainable and traceable materials, including biomaterials, at her core.

"Organic nature, sensual being and playfulness played a big part of Aeolus's design. Every element has been considered, including sourcing and traceability of materials and working with some of the world's most innovative artisans in biomaterials and sustainable development," explains Sarah Colbon, Co-founder of Njord.

Together with Aeolus's technical partners ABB & MTU, Oceanco and Lateral have developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP), an adaptable architecture to enable a future-proofed pathway to net zero.

"Any yacht built today, will have to span the energy transition, a period of significant change in available fuel types and associated technologies. This demands an adaptable technical architecture that can accommodate the alterations to layout, configuration and specifications needed to integrate future technologies and alternative fuels in the least invasive way possible. Lateral and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline," comments James Roy of Lateral.

SPECIFICATIONS    

Length:                                  

131m/430ft

Beam:                                    

18m/59ft

Gross tonnage:                    

6200

Exterior design:                      

Giles Taylor

Interior design:                                   

Njord by Bergman Design House

Naval architecture:                  

Oceanco & Lateral

Power solutions:                     

MTU

Sustainable technology:  

ABB

 

https://www.oceancoyacht.com/aeolus-unveiled

Video - https://youtu.be/PQ8JXhIGK-A
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013094/Aeolus_Exterior_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013095/Aeolus_Beach_club.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013096/Aeolus_Master.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013097/Aeolus_exterior_2.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceanco-unveils-aeolus-301759718.html

SOURCE Oceanco

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c6657.html

You just read:

Oceanco unveils Aeolus

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more