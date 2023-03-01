Silk Road Group Announces Title Sponsorship of Bakuriani 2023 in Georgia

Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Silk Road Group announces its title sponsorship of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2023, known as Bakuriani 2023, which started on February 16th and is set to continue until March 5th, 2023.

Held in the legendary Bakuriani resort, the World Championship brings together some of winter sports' most celebrated figures.

Silknet, a subsidiary of Silk Road Group, will serve as the title sponsor for the event and host special guests in Bakuriani at the exclusive "Silknet Zone". Silk Hospitality, serving as an official partner, will offer premier catering for its guests and visitors.

"We are delighted to be part of this important event, which will showcase the country's potential as a winter sports destination and draw in more international travelers," said George Ramishvili, the Chairman of Silk Road Groups Supervisory Board.

"Our efforts to get the championship to Bakuriani have been recognized and appreciated. We are grateful for the trust and support we have received from FIS and all partners, volunteers and the Georgian government," Ramishvili added.

The event, held in Bakurnia, Georgia, is expected to welcome up to 700 athletes from 42 countries and 3,000 foreign guests. The championship, organized by the Georgian Ski Federation, takes place at two different venues, Bakuriani-Didveli and Kokhta-Mitarbi.

About Silk Road Group:

Silk Road Group is a leading private investment group active in the Caucasus and Central Asian regions, operating across various sectors of the Georgian economy. Established in Georgia in the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The group's activities include transportation, technology, trading, media & IT, energy, real estate, retail, hospitality & entertainment, telecommunications and banking. Silk Road Group has been a sponsor of Georgian Ski Federation for more than 20 years.

Press Contact:

Akaki Akhalaia,

ako.akhalaia@silkroad.ge

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156726