THE SHORTCUT DOUBLES DOWN ON MOBILE AT MWC

The Shortcut MWC Awards 2023: the best tech we saw in Barcelona

Celebrates Its 2023 “Best of MWC” Winners & Introduces Nirave Gondhia as CCO

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shortcut, a leading Substack tech news and reviews site that aims to simplify your life, is unveiling new initiatives to double down on mobile and expand the site’s coverage well beyond gaming.

A veteran in the mobile industry, Nirave Gondhia is joining The Shortcut as Chief Content Officer (CCO), where he will manage and oversee the daily business operations of the company, working closely alongside both the editorial and marketing departments, while also contributing to the site’s editorial coverage. Combined with founder and editor-in-chief Matt Swider, the two journalists bring more than 30 years of global mobile coverage to the site, which will be reflected in the site’s coverage going forward.

“Within a short span of time, The Shortcut has become an invaluable resource for average consumers, making it a natural fit for my expertise,” said Nirave Gondhia, CCO of The Shortcut. “The brand’s core promise – to help consumers navigate an increasingly-complicated industry – is something I highly believe in. We have some incredible plans for the future, and I’m excited to help take this fast-growing publication to the next level.”

Matt, Nirave and Adam Vjestica were on-site in Barcelona this week where they got an upfront and hands-on look at the next-generation of mobile devices and technologies. Following these introductions, the staff at The Shortcut deliberated long and hard to select their winners for the 2023 Best of MWC awards.

This year’s winners include:

“Our presence at Mobile World Congress and the addition of Nirave to our team further demonstrates our commitment as a growing source of reliable tech advice. The reality is - we cover more than just gaming,” said Matt Swider, Founder & Editor In Chief. “Our coverage at The Shortcut spans the breadth of the consumer tech space and ultimately, our goal is to connect our readers to the information they need quickly, regardless of what they are searching for. ”

Best in Show: Lenovo’s Rollable Concepts (Rollable PC / Motorola Rizer)

“I’m super excited about the future of PCs, especially with companies like Lenovo attempting to use new display technology to create unique form factors.” - Nirave Gondhia

Best Smartphone Overall: OnePlus 11 Concept Phone

“From the reaction here in Barcelona, the OnePlus 11 Concept is already a winner before it has even entered the game.” - Matt Swider

Best New Technology: TCL Nxtpaper (Tablet & Concept phone)

“Advancements in Nxtpaper made me a believer in this novel screen technology – that wasn’t always the case. But as Nxtpaper evolved, so too has my opinion on the e-ink-like TCL technology. Nxtpaper 1.0 had the perks of being in color and, now, Nxtpaper 2.0 turned up the brightness in a big way.” - Matt Swider

Best Foldable: Honor Magic Vs Folding Phone

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks just fine, but the Honor Magic Vs looks spectacular in comparison.” - Nirave Gondhia

Unique Mobile Feature: Realme GT3 (240W Charging)

“What caught our eye about 240W charging is how quickly it can rejuvenate a dead phone in under 10 minutes. We’ve all been in a situation where you’re out and about, and just need enough battery life to send a text or call an Uber to get home. This fast-charging technology can literally be a lifesaver.” - Matt Swider

Most Innovative: Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces

“One of the features that wowed us the most was how Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces supports real-time translation and multiple languages. The tech can even detect which person is speaking. It’s truly groundbreaking.” - Adam Vjestica

Best VR Headset: HTC Vive XR Elite

“With the specs that the HTC Vive XR Elite offers and the sheer flexibility that lets you enjoy everything VR and AR can bring, there’s definitely an audience that HTC’s new headset will appeal to. And, after experiencing it firsthand, I count myself in that group.” - Adam Vjestica

Best Value Smartphone: Tecno Phantom V Fold

“It wasn’t hard to find foldable phones at MWC 2023, but the Tecno Phantom V Fold is the only one with an attractive-enough price to get us really excited. Its launch price undercuts the Honor Magic Vs by $500, yet it offers similar flagship dimensions, chiefly a 7.85-inch 120Hz tablet-sized display that folds in half with no gap. There’s also a sizable 6.42-inch cover screen on the outside, a 50MP camera on the back and a 5,000mAh battery inside to round out the most competitive foldable yet.” - Matt Swider