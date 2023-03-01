Comitta Secures Funding for After-School Career Development Programs

Harrisburg, PA – February 28, 2023 – The Garage Community and Youth Center will receive $25,000 in state grant funding to support their after-school career development programs thanks to the work of state Senator Carolyn Comitta.

The Garage, which provides afterschool and summer youth development programs to middle and high school students in the Kennett Square and Avondale area, will use the funds to support its Motivating, Advancing, Powerful Students (MAPS) and Career Compass youth programs.

“The Garage is a special place where teens and young people can access a safe, positive, productive, and fun environment to explore their interests, discover new talents, foster their skills, and prepare for future success,” Comitta said. “With this funding, The Garage can continue to serve our community with high-quality career development and professional internship opportunities in historically underserved areas. I want to thank the staff, supporters, and volunteers of the Garage for their work.”

“The MAPS program provides career exploration and post-secondary education access to Latinx high school students who attend The Garage’s after-school programs. The Garage’s Career Compass program provides paid professional summer internship opportunities for a dozen high school students annually, building their resumes, experience, and job skills. The students, staff, and Board of Directors at The Garage are grateful for the support of Senator Comitta and her team,” said Kristin Proto, Executive Director of The Garage.

The funding was awarded through the Job Training and Education Programs Grant program through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Garage Community and Youth Center’s mission is to empower our younger residents to pursue their potential academically, relationally, and spiritually. The nonprofit organization began in 2001 when its founders turned a vacant car garage into a community center serving middle and high school students in Southern Chester County. Since then, The Garage has expanded its programming to serve both the Kennett Square and Avondale communities.

For more information on The Garage Youth Center and its program offerings visit garageyouthcenter.org

