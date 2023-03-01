Google, IBM, Other Top Enterprise and Government Officials Added to Speaking Roster for Commercialising Quantum US
As quantum technology moves closer to solving some of the most difficult problems, it’s vital that the quantum ecosystem connects with more commercial enterprises”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful lineup of 80+ experts and decision-makers, from Google and IBM to Canada’s Minister of Innovation, are now lined up to speak at the Economist's first quantum conference in the U.S., Commercialising Quantum US, on March 23 in San Francisco and March 24 virtually.
— Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ
New speaker additions include some of the biggest names in quantum, enterprise, government, and venture capital. This broad cohort of speakers signals the vast impacts that quantum tech promises to have across sectors. Speakers represent a range of organizations including Google, IBM, Sandbox AQ, Government of Canada, NATO, T-Mobile, Albertsons, BMW, Ford, Marriott, Airbus Ventures, HSBC and Bank of England.
Jack Hidary CEO of SandboxAQ, who will speak on March 23, noted, "As quantum technology moves closer to solving some of the most difficult problems, it’s vital that the quantum ecosystem connects with more commercial enterprises to determine the best way partnerships can create lasting change. I commend the Economist Impact team for organizing this important conference at the right time and location.”
Commercialising Quantum US: From qubits to profits is focused on building bridges between the quantum tech sector and other industries. Whether it’s cybersecurity concerns or economic benefit, many companies and government agencies are delving into quantum computing’s potential benefits and even the issues it could create.
Brian Poppe Chief Data Office of Mutual of Omaha, also a speaker at the conference, noted, “Like any good technological leap, quantum is a double-edged sword – breaking old models, but creating brand new opportunities. And if you think it’s too technical or not going to affect your industry, you’re wrong. It’s going to hit you faster than you think.”
With the conference now less than a month away, interested sponsors, participants, and the press are encouraged to register now. For a limited time, complimentary passes are available for quantum end-users in leadership roles from enterprise, corporations, government, and academia.
