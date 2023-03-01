Failed Georgia Bill Could Still Impact Child Custody Issues, According to Atlanta Family Law Attorney Regina Edwards
Georgia lawmakers are reconsidering controversial legislation that has the potential to dramatically alter the state's approach to child custody.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regina Edwards, an Atlanta child custody attorney with Edwards Family Law, says that the bill could negatively affect the interests of children in Georgia divorce cases.
House Bill 96, which was introduced by Representative Jasmine Clark, seeks to create a presumption of equal legal and physical custody for both parents in the event of a divorce.
The legislation has failed twice since its initial introduction in 2020. However, it has gained the support of many who are advocating for equal parenting rights. Some are expressing concerns that it could lead to child custody arrangements that are not in the best interests of the child.
The bill is being re-drafted, according to Clark, for possible review in this year’s session.
“There’s certainly some research that shows there are benefits to equal physical custody,” Edwards said. “But there are scenarios where equally split parenting time could harm a child in the long run.”
What is 50/50 Child Custody?
Equally shared physical child custody is often referred to as “50/50 placement.” It’s typically a custody agreement where both parents share an equal amount of parenting time with their children.
Many schedules under these custody arrangements involve the child living with one parent one week and the other parent the next.
Benefits of Equal Parenting Time
This arrangement is becoming increasingly popular and offers a number of benefits for both the children and the parents involved. For the children, it allows them to develop strong relationships with both parents while also providing a sense of stability and security.
For the parents, it allows them to maintain their roles without having to sacrifice their time or energy in one direction. Additionally, it eliminates the potential for resentment and animosity between the parents, as both individuals have an equal share of parenting duties.
“Equally shared parenting time can help reduce the impact of a divorce on the children. And in some situations, it can make the process of separating and transitioning into two separate households easier,” Edwards noted.
Drawbacks of Equal Parenting Time
One of the primary disadvantages of this type of physical custody arrangement is that it can be difficult for the children to adjust to constantly moving between two different homes. This can create a feeling of instability and confusion for many children, as they are constantly trying to adjust to two different sets of rules and house environments.
Additionally, since the children are with one parent half the time, there can be a lack of quality time with either parent, which can be difficult to make up for.
“This type of custody arrangement isn’t ideal for every family,” warned Edwards. “And if the court uses 50/50 parenting time as a default, we may see many more children and parents struggling with the demanding schedule.”
Getting Legal Help with Your Atlanta Child Custody Case
Edwards says the best thing to do for any Georgia parent concerned about prospective child custody arrangements is to enlist the help of an experienced family law attorney.
“When you have legal representation, you have an advocate that will bring those matters to light during negotiations and even in court,” she said.
