BioAgilytix Adds New VP of Business Development in Europe
HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, announced today the addition of Stephane de Fortescu as Vice President of Business Development in Europe. In this role, Stephane will oversee the commercial activities in Europe and be instrumental in building further BioAgilytix’s market presence.
“Stephane’s drive, customer focus, and expertise are the perfect complement to our team and will be critical for bringing the voice of the customer and market to our Hamburg lab,” said Euan Menzies, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Stephane brings two decades of experience in life sciences as a chemist and in Business Development. Most recently, he served at Nuvisan Pharma Services, as Chief Sales Officer, managing the sales function across all business lines. Previously he worked for Citoxlab -Charles River, leading Business Development, supporting services expansion and growth, as well as creating strategic alliances with industry partners.
Stephane holds a MBA (Master of Business Administration) from HEC Paris, France, and a Master of Sciences, in Analytical Chemistry from Birkbeck College, University College London, UK.
About BioAgilytix
As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, BioAgilytix partners to deliver complex bioanalytical projects to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations across all drug development phases. We provide PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services from laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Cambridge, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia and Hamburg, Germany.
