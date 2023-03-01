SENATOR SINGLETON COLLECTING CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL READING MONTH

(MOORESTOWN) –In an effort to promote a love of reading, New Jersey State Senator Troy Singleton kicked off a children’s book drive in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Reading Month.

The Senator is collecting new and gently used children’s books through March 24th. Donations will be given to BookSmiles, a local organization that seeks to “irrigate book deserts” by building personal libraries for kids and classrooms in need throughout the South Jersey region.

“Growing up, my mother instilled a deeply ingrained joy of reading in me. She would tell me that by opening a book, you can go anywhere in the world,” said Singleton. “Reading not only gives us the ability to transport ourselves, but it allows us to expand our horizons. These are opportunities every child should have, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“For these reasons, I am proud to partner with BookSmiles to collect books for kids who may not have a shelf of books to call their own. Our collection will run through March 24th, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Reading Month,” continued Singleton.

Anyone interested in donating books can drop them off Monday through Friday, from 9am to 5pm at the Senator’s office located at 400 North Church Street, Suite 260 in Moorestown. A donation bin is located in the lobby of the building.