Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,172 in the last 365 days.

SENATOR SINGLETON COLLECTING CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL READING MONTH

(MOORESTOWN) –In an effort to promote a love of reading, New Jersey State Senator Troy Singleton kicked off a children’s book drive in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Reading Month.

The Senator is collecting new and gently used children’s books through March 24th. Donations will be given to BookSmiles, a local organization that seeks to “irrigate book deserts” by building personal libraries for kids and classrooms in need throughout the South Jersey region.

“Growing up, my mother instilled a deeply ingrained joy of reading in me. She would tell me that by opening a book, you can go anywhere in the world,” said Singleton. “Reading not only gives us the ability to transport ourselves, but it allows us to expand our horizons. These are opportunities every child should have, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“For these reasons, I am proud to partner with BookSmiles to collect books for kids who may not have a shelf of books to call their own. Our collection will run through March 24th, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Reading Month,” continued Singleton.

Anyone interested in donating books can drop them off Monday through Friday, from 9am to 5pm at the Senator’s office located at 400 North Church Street, Suite 260 in Moorestown. A donation bin is located in the lobby of the building.

You just read:

SENATOR SINGLETON COLLECTING CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL READING MONTH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more