ThinPrint launches optimized VPN-free printing for private clouds on Azure

With ThinPrint's Cloud Print Server on Azure, companies also benefit from the complete feature set of the ThinPrint solution when migrating their print servers to the cloud

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, a leading provider of print management solutions, has launched Cloud Print Server on Azure, a cloud-optimized print server that enables fast and reliable printing in the private cloud, e.g. from remote desktops. For administrators, the management portal provides complete control over print environments, while enterprises can save costs and improve ROI through reduced workload and bandwidth usage.



Many organizations are migrating their IT infrastructure to the private cloud with Azure. This allows them to retain control of their network. To help businesses print easily, performantly and with as little effort as possible in this environment, ThinPrint has released its ThinPrint Cloud Print Server on Azure solution.

ThinPrint Cloud Print Server is the leading cloud printing solution for Azure and offers its features used in other environments:

Advanced Compression and Adaptive Compression to minimize print data volume and optimize available bandwidth.

SpeedCache, streaming and font management for fast printouts.

ThinPrint AutoConnect for fast and flexible assignment of local and network printers.

Driver-free printing for all printer models, eliminating the need for management-intensive native printer drivers in physical and virtual desktops.

SSL encryption for secure transmission of host print jobs.

High Availability and Load Balancing.

"We are excited to introduce our Cloud Print Server on Azure, which provides government and enterprise customers with a solution for fast and reliable printing to virtual desktop environments in the private cloud," said Charlotte Kuenzell, CEO of ThinPrint. "With adaptive compression, SSL encryption and simplified printer mapping, our Cloud Print Server delivers the highest levels of performance, security and control in the private cloud."

ThinPrint Cloud Print Server can be tested for free in the private cloud for the first 30 days, including all features. After that, flexible, cost-effective licensing is available for the private cloud. You can download ThinPrint Cloud Print Server in Azure Marketplace.

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

