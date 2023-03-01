K3 Capital Group Acquired by Sun European Partners, LLP
EINPresswire.com/ -- - K3 Capital Group poised to accelerate expansion plans
- Sun European to apply its operational and buy-and-build expertise to help accelerate growth
- Through several of its brands, K3 works with a wide range of UK accountancy practices
K3 Capital Group (“K3”), which works with a wide range of UK accountancy firms through its randd, Quantuma, K3 Hub, and JE Consulting brands is pleased to announce that its acquisition by an affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP has been finalised.
This acquisition of K3 will benefit clients’ and employees alike, providing further investment in its existing businesses, driving growth through new technologies and additional resources, whilst providing access to capital that will enable K3 to continue its diversification through the acquisition of synergistic and complementary businesses.
Following K3’s flotation on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market in 2017, the Group has seen significant growth, from a business sales advisory firm operating out of a single office in Greater Manchester with under 100 employees, to a multi-disciplinary and complementary group of professional services business advising SMEs throughout the UK and beyond. K3 currently employs over 600 people across 30 offices in 7 countries and has seen revenues grow from c.£10m at initial public offering to c.£85m in the current financial year.
John Rigby, CEO of K3 Capital Group, commented on the acquisition, “Being a PLC has helped to build this company from a business sales advisory into a fast-growing professional services group. Our success is testament to our employees, clients, partners, and investors, and we now feel that this is the right time to take the next big step in our ongoing growth journey.
“Through partnering with Sun European’s team, K3 is poised to accelerate its growth in ways that were not previously attainable and will prove to be an excellent opportunity for our businesses and employees to become the best at what we do.
“I am excited to get started on this next phase of our story!”
About K3 Capital Group
K3 Capital Group, is a multi-disciplinary and complementary group of professional services businesses advising UK SMEs and with some operations overseas. The Company’s divisions operate through multiple brands such as Knightsbridge, KBS Corporate, KBS Corporate Finance, Knight Corporate Finance and Knight Transaction Services (Business Sales), Quantuma and Quantuma International (Restructuring), Randd, Knight R&D and K3 Tax Advisory (Tax).
For more information, please visit https://www.k3capitalgroupplc.com/
About Sun European Partners LLP
Sun European Partners LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European have invested in more than 475 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of €40 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognised for its operational experience. Sun European focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. Sun European Partners has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and New York.
Further information is available at:
www.suneuropeanpartners.com
www.k3capitalgroupplc.com
CONTACTS
Gary Edwards
Media contacts for K3 Capital Group
edwards@k3capitalgroupplc.com
Phone: +44 7931272748
Jen Renwick / Julia Tilley
Media contacts for Sun European Partners, LLP
suneuropeanpartners@camarco.co.uk
Camarco
Phone: +44 7928 471 013 Mobile: +44 7815 068 387
